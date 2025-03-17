The “extraordinary” turnaround of a south west college has been marked with a “historic” Ofsted ‘outstanding’ judgment.

The Cornwall College Group (TCCG), which spent eight years in government intervention and was rated ‘requires improvement five years ago, received grade ones in all-but-one area in a report published today.

The college was praised for its commitment to “exceptional learning opportunities”, “highly effective partnerships to meet the local training needs” and learners who are “highly motivated to learn in aspirational environments”.

Inspectors said the college “powerfully tackles the social, economic and geographical disadvantages of its learners and apprentices”.

Principal and CEO, Rob Bosworth, who took over from John Evans in July who stepped into the post in 2019 following a £30 million government bailout, said: “This is a historic moment for Cornwall College Group, and is an outcome of the relentless dedication of our staff, the ambition of our learners and the invaluable support of our partners.”

TCCG teaches around 6,000 learners made up of young people on study programmes, including T Levels and those with high needs, adults on courses like skills bootcamps, and 1,500 apprentices. The group comprises eight centres in Cornwall and two in Devon.

Inspectors praised the group of colleges, noting the “excellent learning spaces that staff have created contribute to learners and apprentices being highly motivated”, while providing “an inclusive, welcoming and caring environment”.

“Leaders successfully and effectively use partnerships to meet training needs in Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and Devon,” the report said, noting that the group makes a “strong” contribution to skills needs.

Ofsted highlighted how leaders have taken “very effective actions to create a productive developmental culture where teachers take responsibility for their own professional development”.

Teachers were noted as “subject specialists with relevant and substantial industry knowledge and expertise” who use their experience “very well to enrich learning”.

Governors were meanwhile labelled as “highly ambitious” for learners and apprentices and “committed to and passionate about the contribution the college makes to the economy and the communities it serves”.

TCCG was in financial trouble for about a decade – beginning with a turbulent period that included the rapid restructuring of campuses into a single college group, multiple leadership changes, shrinking funding and learner numbers. The financial problems eventually hit its Ofsted rating.

The group has since undergone multi-million-pound redevelopments and was withdrawn from government intervention last year.

Luke Bazeley, head of Cornwall College’s campus in Camborne, said: “The evolution of Cornwall College Camborne over the last ten years has been nothing short of extraordinary. We have worked tirelessly to create an environment where students thrive, where businesses find skilled professionals and where the community feels supported and empowered.”

Patrick Newberry, chair of TCCG, said: “The governors could not be prouder of what has been achieved and, on a personal note, I would like to thank my fellow governors and the college’s staff for their commitment and dedication, which was noted by the Ofsted team. We look forward to ensuring the college continues to provide outstanding