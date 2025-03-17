A Huddersfield sixth form college has been awarded its fourth consecutive ‘outstanding’ from Ofsted today.

Greenhead College has maintained its top mark after its latest inspection report found “exceptionally ambitious” leaders and high-achieving students.

The college was inspected between February 4 to 7 and had 2,738 students enrolled at the time, 20 per cent of which had SEND needs. All students were studying A-levels or a combination of A-level and applied general courses.

The sixth form college was found to be making a “strong” contribution to meeting skills needs through its “highly effective” work with local councils, other post-16 providers, local schools, universities and employers to develop the curriculum and mindset of students.

The watchdog was impressed by leaders’ focus on fostering soft and technical skills that employers value and that meet West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s priorities for growth.

Mo Bunter, principal at Greenhead College said she was “incredibly proud” of the achievement.

“Maintaining outstanding in all judgement areas and securing strong for the college’s contribution to meeting skills needs, reflects the hard work, dedication and commitment of all staff,” she said.

“It demonstrates the level of support and opportunities afforded to our students, to enable them to achieve to their full potential.”

Inspectors valued the college’s investment in resources that students need to develop for employment in priority sectors.

“For example, students studying science subjects develop their clinical practice in specialist laboratories and learning centres to prepare them for work in the growing pharmaceutical, life science and health and well-being sectors,” the report noted.

Meanwhile, inspectors heaped praise onto students for their “exemplary” attendance, behaviour and their “eager to learn” attitudes.

“Students value highly the very disciplined learning environments that their expert teachers create,” the report said.

It added: “[Students] routinely extend their learning beyond the classroom in the college’s library and many study spaces. Consequently, students develop rapidly the habits and routines that they need to be successful now and in their next steps.”

The college’s “expert” teachers spark students’ interest by giving modern insights into subjects, the report added.

Inspectors praised teachers’ use of assessment, which uses low-stakes tasks in lessons and more formal assessments at key points throughout the year to check learning.

Students also benefit from personalised support in readiness for university and apprenticeship interviews, including coaching and sessions on critical thinking and high-quality work placements and complete employer-set projects to understand more about the world of work.

Bunter said: “Greenhead College has a focus on developing resilient, well-rounded, respectful young people who are effectively prepared for their next steps, whether that is university, apprenticeships or employment.”

The college also had a “highly skilled” board of governors who frequent the college and provide support to leaders to maintain its “very high” standards.

Richard Armstrong, chair of governors, said: “The success is testament to the talented and hardworking staff, committed students and a governing body and college leadership team who consider students and staff at the heart of key strategic decisions, ensuring that the college is proactive, outward facing and innovative in approach. Like students, the whole college strives to be ‘the best version’ of itself every day.”