Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Devolution

Combined authority pauses adult skills contracts after legal challenge

Delivery is supposed to start next month

Delivery is supposed to start next month

3 Jul 2025, 11:52

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

A new combined authority has paused the awarding of procured adult skills funding contracts after a provider launched a legal challenge over an alleged botched tender, FE Week understands.

The East Midlands County Combined Authority (EMCCA) has taken control of adult education for its region for the first time this year, with delivery set to start next month.

It put £7.8 million – down from an expected £10 million – out to tender in March. Winners were notified on June 13, but only £6.5 million was allocated.

One of the losing bidders – CT Skills Ltd – has now lawyered up to challenge the outcome.

A message from EMCCA sent to bidders, seen by FE Week, said: “We would like to inform you that EMCCA has received notification that a claim form has been submitted in relation to this procurement process. 

“As a result, we are currently unable to proceed with the award at this time. We will provide further updates as soon as more information becomes available.”

The grounds of the legal claim are not yet known. CT Skills said it could not comment as legal proceedings are ongoing.

FE Week understands multiple providers complained that feedback from markers did not match their bids.

An East Midlands Combined County Authority spokesperson, said: “The total value of the adult skills fund contract is £4.36 million, and the free courses for jobs contract is valued at £2.14 million.

“We are currently in the process of awarding contracts for the adult skills fund through the crown commercial service dynamic purchasing system. As this process is ongoing, we are unable to comment on individual applications at this time.”

EMCCA’s tender first put £5.56 million of ASF up for grabs, with maximum contracts of £650,000, plus £2.15 million for free courses for jobs.

It is unclear why the combined authority did not allocate the full amount.

This isn’t the first controversial adult education tender from a new combined authority. Last year, West Yorkshire cancelled its procurement for 2024/25, 22 days after contracts were due to start.

This was due to “substantial challenges” over the “validity” procurement scoring that led to a re-evaluation of bids earlier in the year.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Skills Bootcamps Are Changing – What FE Colleges Must Know 

Skills Bootcamps are evolving as funding moves to local control and digital skills trends shift. Code Institute, an Ofsted...

Code Institute

More from this theme

Devolution, Politics

Devolving 16-19 funding would be a nightmayor, minister warned

Doing so would lead to more 'bureaucracy' and 'inequalities', expert says

Billy Camden

Devolution, Politics

‘Potential’ for more skills devolution amid mayoral ‘tension’, says minister

Comes weeks after mayor Andy Burnham labelled the DfE as his 'biggest frustration'

Billy Camden

Devolution

DfE sorry for councils’ adult skills powers confusion  

Training will be commissioned by local councils instead of ITPs on the national contract

Josh Mellor

Adult education, Devolution

‘Back door devolution’ as 11 councils get extra procurement powers

But not all councils are aware of the DfE's plans

Josh Mellor

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *