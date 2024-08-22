Combined authority abandons botched AEB procurement

Providers left in the dark over West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s decision to ditch adult education tender

A combined authority has dramatically abandoned its adult education budget procurement for this academic year.

In an unprecedented move, West Yorkshire Combined Authority has cancelled its AEB tender for 2024/25, 22 days after contracts were due to start.

Training providers have been left hanging as WYCA promised a full review of its tender documentation after complaints and “substantial challenges” over the procurement scoring led to a re-evaluation of bids earlier this year.

It is unclear when the contracts will go out to tender again.

The combined authority said it received letters challenging the “validity” of the procurement process and after a re-evaluation, continuing the contract award would not be “expedient or in the public interest”.

Earlier this summer, the WYCA made the highly unusual move to “rewind” its adult education budget procurement, due to start on August 1, after it had already informed the winners on May 14.

Just two weeks later, it had received complaints from providers accusing WYCA of unfairness over how competing bids were scored.

It means that two “intention to award” letters to successful providers, the first in May and the second on August 2, have now been cancelled.

In the letter today, the WYCA said the re-evaluation decision was “the correct action to take at the time”.

“However, from the communication received it would appear that this has undermined confidence in the process as a whole,” the combined authority added.

“In this situation the combined authority do not consider continuing with the award to its conclusion would be expedient or in the public interest. To this end, a decision has been made to abandon, cancel and not award the contract(s) and to review the tender documents in their entirety before going back out to tender for the combined authority’s future requirements.”

They added: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and hope that this does not deter you from bidding for future opportunities.”

The exact value of the tender, which is for adult education budget (AEB) contracts in 2024/25, is not known but the previous procurement round totalled £11 million.

FE Week understands that the combined authority had slimlined the number of successful providers to just nine, down from 19 private providers last year.

WYCA’s published allocations from last year indicate it had already confirmed its provider funding allocations by March – months before the August 1 contract start date.

The combined authority, which has a population of 2.3 million, is run by Labour mayor Tracey Brabin and has had devolved control of its adult education budget of about £66 million since 2021.

AEB funded training delivered by private providers in West Yorkshire includes short courses in construction and customer services.