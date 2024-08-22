Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
AEB

Combined authority abandons botched AEB procurement

Providers left in the dark over West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s decision to ditch adult education tender

Providers left in the dark over West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s decision to ditch adult education tender

22 Aug 2024, 18:19

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
adult education budget

A combined authority has dramatically abandoned its adult education budget procurement for this academic year.

In an unprecedented move, West Yorkshire Combined Authority has cancelled its AEB tender for 2024/25, 22 days after contracts were due to start.

Training providers have been left hanging as WYCA promised a full review of its tender documentation after complaints and “substantial challenges” over the procurement scoring led to a re-evaluation of bids earlier this year. 

It is unclear when the contracts will go out to tender again.

The combined authority said it received letters challenging the “validity” of the procurement process and after a re-evaluation, continuing the contract award would not be “expedient or in the public interest”.

Earlier this summer, the WYCA made the highly unusual move to “rewind” its adult education budget procurement, due to start on August 1, after it had already informed the winners on May 14.

Just two weeks later, it had received complaints from providers accusing WYCA of unfairness over how competing bids were scored.

It means that two “intention to award” letters to successful providers, the first in May and the second on August 2, have now been cancelled.

In the letter today, the WYCA said the re-evaluation decision was “the correct action to take at the time”.

“However, from the communication received it would appear that this has undermined confidence in the process as a whole,” the combined authority added.

“In this situation the combined authority do not consider continuing with the award to its conclusion would be expedient or in the public interest. To this end, a decision has been made to abandon, cancel and not award the contract(s) and to review the tender documents in their entirety before going back out to tender for the combined authority’s future requirements.”

They added: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and hope that this does not deter you from bidding for future opportunities.”

The exact value of the tender, which is for adult education budget (AEB) contracts in 2024/25, is not known but the previous procurement round totalled £11 million.

FE Week understands that the combined authority had slimlined the number of successful providers to just nine, down from 19 private providers last year.

WYCA’s published allocations from last year indicate it had already confirmed its provider funding allocations by March – months before the August 1 contract start date.

The combined authority, which has a population of 2.3 million, is run by Labour mayor Tracey Brabin and has had devolved control of its adult education budget of about £66 million since 2021.

AEB funded training delivered by private providers in West Yorkshire includes short courses in construction and customer services.

Latest education roles from

Senior Learning Support Assistant

Senior Learning Support Assistant

MidKent College

View job
Student Finance Officer

Student Finance Officer

MidKent College

View job
Central Purchasing Administrator

Central Purchasing Administrator

MidKent College

View job
Chief Executive

Chief Executive

Scottish Funding Council

View job
Executive Director of Finance and Resources

Executive Director of Finance and Resources

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

View job
Principal & Chief Executive Officer

Principal & Chief Executive Officer

Stoke on Trent College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

#GE2024: Listen now as Let’s Go Further outlines the FE and skills priorities facing our new government

The Skills and Education Group podcast, Let’s Go Further, aims to challenge the way we all think about skills...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, colleges and schools can be confident that learners...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Why we’re backing our UK skills champions (and why you should too)

This August, teams from over 200 nations will gather to compete in the sticky heat of the Paris summer...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Is your organisation prepared for a major incident?

We live in an unpredictable world where an unforeseen incident or environmental event could disrupt a Further Education (FE)...

Advertorial

More from this theme

AEB
tender

‘Frustrating’: ESFA extends ASF contracts 6 weeks before delivery

Providers will receive a rollover of their 2023/24 adult education allocation

Billy Camden

AEB, Devolution
Exclusive

Combined authority ‘rewinds’ adult education budget tender after complaints

West Yorkshire Combined Authority said it had faced ‘substantial challenges’ to its contract awarding decisions

Josh Mellor

AEB, Devolution

London’s mayor pairs skills with business in new appointment

Howard Dawber will take over from Jules Pipe, who has overseen skills for eight years

Josh Mellor

AEB, Politics, Skills reform
Exclusive

DfE scales back ‘free courses for jobs’ offer 

Access will be restricted to adults earning below £25k in 2024/25

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *