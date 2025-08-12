Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
12 Aug 2025, 13:57

An early years training provider in West Yorkshire has received top marks from Ofsted for its “culture of high standards” and high level of distinctions achieved by apprentices.

Leeds-based Cliffe House Training Academy impressed the watchdog with apprentices developing their professionalism quickly and a “substantial proportion” taking on more responsibility at work, according to its first full inspection report published today.

The provider began to offer early years apprenticeships to staff at the seven Cliffe House Day Nurseries and five other nurseries in West Yorkshire in January 2023.

It had 14 apprentices on level 2 early years practitioner apprenticeship and 15 on the level 3 early years educator apprenticeship at the time of its June 30 to July 2 Ofsted visit.

Inspectors found Cliffe House leaders “carefully” plan curriculums, which results in apprentices conquering the fundamental knowledge they need, particularly for level 2 apprentices, many of whom are new to the sector.

The report noted that apprentices swiftly develop as professional practitioners and make “exceptional progress” from their starting points.

The assessment of apprentices’ progress was found to be “very thorough”. For example, level 3 assessments include a project where apprentices demonstrate how they apply their child development knowledge to support children successfully.

Inspectors were also wowed that tutors worked with employers “exceptionally well” to coordinate work-based training and classroom-based training.

Tutors also assess the English and maths skills and “very effectively” plug the skills gaps that apprentices come to them with.

The report said: “Tutors support apprentices well to fill gaps in their mathematical skills through a range of activities such as learning how to budget. The few apprentices who need to gain functional skills qualifications in English and mathematics achieve these quickly.”

Ofsted inspectors also pointed out that leaders make sure that staff workloads are “manageable” and that they have effective arrangements for overseeing the quality of growing apprenticeship provision.

For example, managers frequently meet with tutors in standardisation meetings to share good practice and discuss any concerns.

The report said: “Apprentices have highly positive and mature attitudes to their learning. They thrive in a culture of high standards and expectations set by staff. They are highly committed to developing their knowledge and understanding of early years, recognising the considerable responsibilities that they have for children.”

All apprentices who have completed their apprenticeships so far have passed, with “many achieving grades at distinction level”.

Tori Doherty, training manager at Cliffe House Training Academy told FE Week: “We are proud that this high quality of education has been reflected in all areas of our recent Ofsted inspection, gaining outstanding across the board.”

“One stand out element of our delivery programmes are Skills Builder Days which are a great hit with our students and really help to build a wider skill set,” she added.

From September, the provider will be starting to deliver the Level 5 Early Years Lead Practitioner standard, which has had a “great amount of interest in so far”, Doherty added.

“I am very proud of our teams achievement and we are excited to see our delivery programmes continue to progress and develop, to ensure our students always gain a high quality apprenticeship that develops their wider skills too,” she said.

