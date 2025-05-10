Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
Beyond numbers: What supervisors really think about apprenticeships

Competent management of apprentices is vital to their success. Here’s seven ways to do it

Jonathan Bourne

Jonathan Bourne

Managing director, Damar Training

10 May 2025, 6:37

While government efforts to simplify and grow apprenticeships remain a work in progress, the view from those managing apprentices remains encouragingly positive.

As a national business and professional apprenticeship provider, we recently undertook a survey of 256 apprentice supervisors – the people responsible for day-to-day apprentice management. It showed us where apprenticeships are providing value to organisations.

Some 70 per cent of supervisors cited the new ideas and perspectives apprentices bring to their teams, 56 per cent highlighted energy and motivation, 48 per cent welcomed the freeing up of others’ time and 46 per cent mentioned productivity. Overall, 94 per cent of supervisors felt apprentices bring value to their team.

Yet the most valuable impact for supervisors themselves – cited by 89 per cent – was the opportunity to watch someone develop and grow. It’s a reminder of the holistic benefits of apprenticeships.

The research also reveals where gaps in support lie.

Balancing softer and more practical management skills

Soft skills are considered most important to supervising apprentices effectively, with the provision of constructive feedback, building rapport and supporting wellbeing and motivationbeing highlighted by more than 90 per cent of respondents. In the last two areas, most supervisors state they are performing “very well”.

However, their self-assessed performance in other areas is weaker, particularly the more practical aspects of apprentice supervision: while more than 76 percent consider keeping apprentices on track with their apprenticeship “very important”, only 42 percent feel they do it “very well”.

Meanwhile, 87 per cent place maximum importance on allocating appropriate work, but only 58 percent are doing it “very well”. And while 94 percent emphasise the importance of providing constructive feedback, only 67 per cent feel they’re excelling at it.

Other challenges identified by supervisors included finding time to support apprentices(cited by 53 per cent) and understanding how the apprenticeship works(42 per cent). Conversely, supervisors are navigating other challenges well, such as giving apprentices off-the-job study time (80 per cent) and keeping apprentices engaged and motivated (76 per cent).

So how can supervisors and their organisations improve their skills further to ensure everyone benefits from apprenticeship programmes.

1. Creating confidence

Demonstrate a clear vision for apprentices’ roles in the organisation. Newer managers will benefit from colleagues with experience of supervising apprentices and how it differs from managing other colleagues. Training providers may be able to introduce managers to apprentice supervisors at other organisations.

2. Keeping apprentices on track

Ensure sufficient time away from work activities for apprentices’ study, either through full days of study or shorter chunks. It is difficult to catch up later, so review your apprenticeship provider’s progress reporting system and participate in the review meetings.

3. Providing effective feedback

Allocate time for apprentice feedback in the apprentice’s normal one-to-one or check-in schedule to ensure apprenticeship progress aligns with achieving full competence. Regular feedback helps address issues such as areas for improvement or getting progress back on track. Reviews with the apprenticeship provider are a chance for everyone to agree how things are going.

4. Allocating appropriate work

Provide structured activities before expanding the range and complexity of tasks. Discuss the apprenticeship standard with your provider to allow real-life exposure to the required competencies. Delegation from colleagues will enhance the variety of work and skills developed.

5. Finding and making the time

Make sure supervisors have time and resources to support their apprentice, especially at the beginning. Equally important is regular, constructive feedback from the supervisor but also a mentor, more experienced colleagues and perhaps a nominated ‘buddy’.

6. Understanding how the apprenticeship works

Understand the apprenticeship standard, training plan, end-point assessment and how the apprenticeship content meets your business needs. Choose activities to complement the standard by monitoring progress through the learning modules and with input from the apprentice’s coach.

7. Organisational support

Being an apprentice supervisor requires organisational support and time investment. Larger organisations should consider training and input from the training provider. In smaller organisations, advice from the apprenticeship coach and provider resources are useful.

The signs are strong that managers are delivering on the main components of effective apprentice supervision. But learning, development and improvement is as much for the manager as the managed. Ensuring a tangible return on an apprenticeship investment depends on it.

