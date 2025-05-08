There’s already evidence of employers favouring over-19s so we must look now at improving the functional skills offer for 16-18s

There’s already evidence of employers favouring over-19s so we must look now at improving the functional skills offer for 16-18s

After the initial euphoria following the government’s announcement about the removal of mandatory functional skills qualifications for adult apprentices, the reality has set in. While framed as a success, the decision raises several concerns.

Is this a well-intended policy shift or a cost-saving measure for the government cleverly disguised as responding to industry needs?

The reform only applies to apprentices aged 19 and over, but apprentices who begin their training at ages 16 to 18 are still required to study and achieve English and maths functional skills qualifications.

Research by the Fellowship of Inspection Nominees had previously identified the urgent need for functional skills reform, but not its removal, across all age groups, particularly for younger apprentices under 19 who arguably require the most support.

It suggested more practical and accessible functional skills with appropriate assessment methods rather than the current system that fails so many apprentices.

However, instead of addressing these concerns, the reform leaves under-19s behind, making their path more unappealing to employers, with the focus shifting onto 19-plus as a more attractive proposition.

In our work with training providers and employers, we consistently hear that English and maths skills remain critical.

Take, for example, a childcare apprentice responsible for documenting a child’s development, where good written communication is essential. Or, a young automotive apprentice who must accurately calculate the correct amount of AdBlue diesel fluid to use in vehicles.

When employers look in more depth at functional skills requirements, the additional time off the job needed to pass exams and examples of the exam papers, their opinions on them change.

Over 30 per cent of automotive learners are neurodiverse; they make great technicians but not all of them enjoyed learning English or maths in the way it is taught in schools. So instead of the currently funded functional skills model, employers across different sectors ask for their apprentices to engage in relevant and contextualised English and maths relevant to their business, such as calculating percentages.

Rather than an exam, employers would prefer to see evidence of a successful practical application of this contextualised learning in the form of a workplace assessment. For example, an apprentice hairdresser could demonstrate the calculation and communication needed to mix dye safely and correctly. The working knowledge would then be recorded in the apprentice’s handbook.

The big problem is providers are unable to access funding for this type of provision and the latest reforms may exacerbate it, creating a wave of instability across the sector.

And what about Ofsted? English and maths have been a firm favourite and highly valued by the inspectorate as an essential backdrop for all industries. Therefore, regardless of funding, inspectors are very likely to still judge a provider on how well maths and English is being developed to maximise career opportunities.

Under its present leadership, Ofsted’s focus will be on the most disadvantaged, many of whom will have struggled with these key subjects at school. And yet the government’s new policy will lead to providers having less funds available to teach them within an apprenticeship.

The decision to leave younger apprentices behind contradicts the very need for reform that stakeholders have identified.

As the study of functional skills is not exclusive to apprenticeships, we hope the Francis review will lead to the curricula becoming more ‘functional’ – always our preferred solution to removing the requirement to study for a test or assessment. “Nuanced” changes won’t be sufficient.

In the meantime, ministers are probably being advised to wait and see how the age-split decision will impact apprenticeship starts over the coming months for younger and adult apprentices respectively.

For 16 to 18 year olds, around 79,000 start a programme each year, almost a quarter of the whole cohort, and from our conversations with employers and providers, the Fellowship of Inspection Nominees can see the negative impact already.

Some young apprentices are missing out because when employers see over-19s come with a choice over functional skills qualifications, they become a more attractive option. And some 18-year-old applicants are being given a start date after their 19th birthday.

We must not wait to realign the English and maths requirements for apprentices who are aged under 19.