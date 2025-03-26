We use our expertise to determine minimum literacy and numeracy levels for each apprenticeship we offer

Since the government announced its functional skills flexibilities for adults we’ve seen a varied response across the sector. Disappointingly, some providers – both small and large – have seized the opportunity to stop delivering functional skills altogether, making functional skills tutors redundant even in cases where employers and apprentices still require those skills.

At HIT Training Ltd, we are seeing the opposite trend. None of our employer partners have asked us to stop delivering functional skills.

Instead, most are looking to us as sector specialists to make the judgement – ensuring apprentices have the chance to gain the skills they need now and for future career progression.

Several large employers have explicitly asked us to continue delivering functional skills as before. Their rationale is clear: functional skills are still essential for workplace performance, end-point assessment activities and long-term employability.

While we support increased flexibility, we believe the responsibility now lies with providers and employers to ensure apprentices still develop these vital skills wherever needed.

Essential skills

Functional skills qualifications are now an optional requirement for employers of adult apprentices, but their importance has not changed. Strong literacy and numeracy skills remain essential for both employers and apprentices, influencing workplace performance, career progression and long-term employability.

Effective communication, data handling and problem-solving are fundamental to job roles across all sectors, while many apprentices will struggle to move into supervisory or management positions without a solid foundation in English and maths.

Regardless of regulatory changes, most employers still expect their workforce to have a functional level of literacy and numeracy.

Then there is the social impact of the qualification. There are adults who for many reasons have not reached an appropriate level of maths and English, whether because of undiagnosed learning difficulties, life events or failings of the education system.

Having the skills and strategies to communicate effectively with family members and friends, better understand bills or having the confidence to search for better deals can be life-changing.

At HIT, we go beyond generic requirements by using our deep sector expertise to determine the minimum literacy and numeracy levels needed to complete each of the apprenticeships we offer. We work closely with employers to understand not only the skills needed to perform in a role, but also what will be required for future career progression within a business.

By embedding this understanding into our approach we ensure every apprentice has the best opportunity to develop the skills they need – not just to complete their apprenticeship, but to build a sustainable and successful career.

What needs to change?

The removal of functional skills as a mandatory requirement shouldn’t lead to a decline in skills development. If anything, it should encourage a more tailored and meaningful approach to supporting literacy and numeracy.

To ensure apprentices continue to develop these essential skills, the sector must remain committed to maintaining access to functional skills rather than using flexibilities as a reason to cut provision.

Employers and sector bodies now have greater responsibility in determining skills requirements, and providers must engage them early to ensure literacy and numeracy are not overlooked – for the apprentice, workforce requirements and their future career progression.

Additionally, Ofsted and the Department for Education should play a more active role in supporting providers to improve functional skills delivery.

Rather than focusing solely on pass rates, these bodies should assess how effectively providers help apprentices develop these skills in a way that is relevant and contextualised to their job role, ensuring training remains meaningful and impactful in the workplace.

Guidance, resources and best practice sharing will help providers strengthen functional skills delivery without unnecessary administrative burdens.

At HIT Training we will continue to work closely with employers, apprentices and policymakers to ensure functional skills remain a core part of quality apprenticeship delivery. Not because they’re required, but because they matter.