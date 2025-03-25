Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
Skills reform

Labour’s youth policy challenge: Avoid short-termism for real change

We're seeing risks of Labour falling into the trap of policy initiatives and short-termism over strategic long-term change management

Laura-Jane Rawlings

CEO, Youth Employment UK

25 Mar 2025, 16:08

Growing up in today’s world presents a unique set of challenges for young people. High levels of unhappiness, anxiety, and social inequality are just the tip of the iceberg. The reality is that young people are navigating an increasingly complex landscape marked by economic instability that drives poverty and decreased opportunity, as well as systemic issues such as inadequate education investment, limited social mobility, prejudice and discrimination, geographic disparities, and limited access to essential services.

Despite these challenges, young people possess incredible resilience, creativity, and potential. Investing in their well-being and supporting their development is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic necessity for the future of our society. By addressing the root causes behind rising youth unemployment and economic inactivity, we can unlock a wealth of opportunities that will benefit everyone.

As we approach the spring statement, it is crucial to recognise the importance of comprehensive and properly inclusive policy interventions. The shifts we need to make to improve the lives of young people and those most vulnerable in our communities feel like an open door for Labour’s Breaking Barriers to Opportunity mission. This mission can finally bring together years of piecemeal youth policy and build a comprehensive, cross-department, national-to-local strategy that, if done well, will make significant savings and sow the seeds for economic growth tomorrow and in the future.

However, we are beginning to see the risks that the Labour team may be falling into the trap of policy initiatives and short-termism over strategic long-term change management. Over the last eight months, we have heard about the change that is to come, that there is a strategy, and yet we are barraged with policy changes and updates on a near-daily basis. Those of us working closely with the system cannot always see that all departments are on the same page or that the contraindications of policy change are being robustly explored.

But there is cause for optimism. Some of the best questions are being asked by the teams working with ministers on education reform and the youth guarantee. There are questions being asked about what a youth strategy could look like, and young people have, in some part, a seat at the table.

So, if we are to hold onto the optimism as we head into tomorrow’s Spring Statement, what is it that would make some of the biggest shifts in youth unemployment and economic inactivity?

What we hope to see in the budget:

Set out a positive and inclusive vision for the country

It’s essential to create a vision that resonates with young people and positively influences how they feel about themselves and their futures. This vision should emphasise inclusivity, opportunity, and hope, ensuring that every young person feels valued and supported.

Join up all youth policy at a national government level

It’s time to appoint a senior adviser or minister for young people who can lead a centralised approach, working across key government departments (DfE, DWP, DCMS, MOJ, MHCLG, DHSC, and DBT) and with devolved leads. This role would ensure that national and local policies are cohesive, offer value for money, and deliver tangible benefits for young people everywhere.

Recognise that system change will take time, money, and partnership

Avoid short-term fixes and cuts to services that undermine long-term systemic change. Acknowledge that meaningful change requires sustained investment, collaboration, and patience. This approach will build a robust foundation for future generations.

Commit to doing the right thing by young people

Commit to making decisions that prioritises the well-being and development of young people, even when these decisions are challenging. Doing the right thing may not always be easy, but it is essential for creating a fairer and more prosperous society.

