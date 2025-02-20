Apprenticeships help solve housing sector brain drain

Arguably no sector is more in need of change – and investment – than the housing sector. Apprenticeships present a powerful way to tackle one of the sector’s biggest challenges: the ongoing ‘brain drain’ of skilled professionals.

At Kingdom Academy (a training provider which is part of Kingdom Services Group), we’re committed to professionalising the housing sector to address the damaging exodus of talent. The ‘brain drain’ refers to the trend of people leaving a sector or organisation for better pay, benefits, career progression, or training opportunities elsewhere. Industries that fail to invest in their workforce, or to position themselves as desirable places to work, are left behind – and the housing industry could be at greater risk than ever.

In our sector, knowledge transfer – the sharing of skills, ideas, and expertise – is critical to improving the quality of housing nationwide, a challenge which is particularly acute. When experienced professionals leave, it not only risks a gap in essential skills but also diminishes the collective passion and ambition needed to improve the homes and lives of communities. Apprenticeships can bridge this gap, offering structured career development that attracts new talent, retains existing staff, and strengthens the perception of housing as a viable, exciting, and impactful career path.

As well as the investment in construction apprenticeships to properly kickstart housebuilding, there must be a simultaneous drive to ensure that those responsible for managing the homes have the skills, knowledge and qualifications required to do the job properly.

By formalising qualifications and career paths, the sector can attract new talent and offer clear progression routes for existing staff, retaining staff long-term. In the coming years, this won’t just be a matter of choice but will be a legal requirement. Under the new regulations, social housing providers managing more than 50 homes are required to ensure their senior housing staff are qualified to, or working towards, Level 4 or 5 standards by 2026. It’s estimated that as many as 25,000 workers may need upskilling, regardless of age or previous qualifications.

By formalising career pathways and professional qualifications, apprenticeships can provide clear progression routes. This isn’t a box-ticking exercise – it’s a way to show employees that the sector values their growth and future.

Real lives, real change

Apprenticeships in housing aren’t just for school leavers. They are for people of all ages and backgrounds who want to make a meaningful contribution to the sector. One of our learners started their Housing and Property Management Level 3 apprenticeship in their mid-40s. Having previously worked manual jobs on riverboats for over two decades, they transitioned to an office-based role as a housing officer, driven by a personal passion for helping people access quality housing. Despite not having studied since school, their apprenticeship not only equipped them with legal and sector knowledge but also deepened their commitment to their work and the wider housing sector.

This story highlights a crucial point: apprenticeships in housing are not only for newcomers but also for those seeking to progress or improve in their current roles. For many, the experience is transformative, offering the chance to connect with peers, learn from others’ perspectives, and develop networks that foster engagement with the sector. One learner even reported that a quarter of their apprenticeship learning came from interacting with other professionals, demonstrating the vital role apprenticeships play in cultivating a collaborative, knowledgeable workforce.

If we are to meet the challenges of the future, including new regulatory demands and the need for innovation, housing must invest in its people. Apprenticeships are not only a solution to today’s skills shortage but also a way to revitalise the sector and secure its long-term future. By professionalising the housing workforce, we can ensure that housing remains a career people are proud to choose – and a sector that thrives.