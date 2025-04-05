Apprenticeships have long been a valuable pathway into skilled professions but in recent years the model has faced significant strain due to economic pressures, changing workplace dynamics, and the challenge of balancing work with education. It’s become a concern for employers and policymakers alike.

Employers have a role to play in reversing this trend. By listening to apprentices’ concerns, businesses can not only help them thrive but also ensure they stay engaged and motivated, contributing to a skilled and committed workforce.

As an apprenticeship ambassador for the Department for Education, I’ve had the privilege of hearing a wide range of real-life apprentice experiences. From these conversations, I’ve identified key measures employers can take to adapt their apprenticeship offerings and provide support.

Clear progression paths

One of the most effective ways employers can retain apprentices is by offering a clear career progression path. Apprentices often start with enthusiasm and ambition, but without visibility into future opportunities that initial excitement quickly fades.

Employers need to demonstrate the long-term potential for growth and job security within their organisation, showing apprentices that their hard work will pay off.

Clear progression paths not only help apprentices stay motivated but also reassure them that their efforts are investments in their future.

I’ve heard stories from apprentices who became stressed about how they would pay their bills once their apprenticeship ended, simply because their employer was unclear about long-term progression.

In some cases, apprentices were told at the last minute they wouldn’t be moved into a new role. This uncertainty is all too common – 62 per cent of apprentices reported feeling stressed or anxious in the last 12 months according to a Association of Apprentices survey, with 18 per cent particularly concerned about their post-apprenticeship options.

Employers should proactively discuss future opportunities with apprentices, providing mentorship and ongoing feedback to help them achieve their goals.

Flexible working arrangements

Over 42 per cent of apprentices who reported feelings of stress or anxiety in the last 12 months cited work/life balance as a primary source of stress.

As an apprentice myself, I know the pressure of working weekends to complete coursework, leaving very little time for personal life. Employers can help ease this burden by offering flexible working arrangements, such as adjustable hours, remote work options, or dedicated study time during working hours.

Flexible working arrangements aren’t just a benefit for apprentices – they also allow businesses to retain talent by demonstrating an understanding of work-life balance.

Employers should be open to discussing what adjustments would help apprentices manage this balance and implement them where possible.

Financial support for apprentices

The cost of living has skyrocketed in recent years and apprentices, often earning lower wages, feel the pressure. Many struggle with the financial burden of commuting to interviews or covering training-related costs. Employers can alleviate some of this strain by offering targeted financial support.

A bursary to cover travel costs for interviews and exam resits, or even financial wellbeing training, could help make apprenticeships more financially viable, especially for those who live alone, have family commitments, or are struggling with debt.

I’ve heard stories of apprentices paying over £1,000 to resit an exam they’ve failed. This is unfair, particularly given that apprentices often earn less than their colleagues, and it can have a major impact on their mental health and financial wellbeing.

Providing financial support not only helps apprentices succeed but also leads to higher retention rates and a more engaged workforce, benefiting the business.

Apprenticeships are a vital route for building a skilled workforce, but the challenges facing apprentices today are undeniable.

By offering clear career progression, flexible working arrangements and financial assistance, employers can help apprentices thrive and contribute to a more productive, committed and healthier workforce.