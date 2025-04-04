Colleges are well placed to help break the cycles of crime

How many of your learners have been involved in the justice system? You may not know the answer.

In 2011, Jacob Dunne threw a single punch that ended another man’s life. His podcast ‘Right from Wrong’ hears from different people involved in his journey of rehabilitation and redemption after leaving prison. This included the parents of the man who died, who engaged in a restorative justice process with Jacob – the topic of a play (‘Punch’) showing in London.

Listening to Jacob’s story brought into focus for me how FE can help someone reach their potential and break cycles of crime.

It also included his FE college tutor Derek. In the podcast, Jacob describes how building a trusted relationship with Derek and studying psychology helped him understand himself and others better. Jacob went on to obtain a first-class honours degree in criminology and is now an educator too, helping people in the justice system form more positive relationships and resolve conflicts through better communication and restorative practices.

Perhaps you have a story of a learner who, through engaging with FE, was able to start a new chapter? Perhaps your college has a connection with a local prison or probation office? If so, we want to hear from you!

The Institute of Education – University College London’s (UCL) Faculty of Education and Society – has teamed up with Justice Futures CIC to explore the role of FE colleges in supporting people leaving prison and on probation to enter careers in the digital, sports and creative sectors, funded by UCL Grand Challenges.

Over the next few months, we will bring people together from across the justice and FE sectors to engage in ‘futures thinking’ to set out a vision and blueprint to improve outcomes and reduce inequalities for people in the justice system through further education.

This is vital because we know the current system is outdated and not fit for purpose. In 2023-24 the education provision at over half the prisons and young offender institutions inspected by Ofsted was judged to be ‘inadequate’. The Education Select Committee in 2022 noted the ‘continual decline of funding.’ The Chief Inspector of Probation in 2024 found 56 per cent of prison leavers reported not having their education, training and employment (ETE) needs met and the potential of unpaid work community sentences to deliver meaningful education, training and employment was ‘not maximised’.

However, progress has been made increasing the proportion of people who secure employment on release from prison. Nearly 20 per cent are employed six weeks after they are released and nearly a third (31 per cent) are employed six months after. There are, however, still significant numbers of people leaving prison each year who could build meaningful careers, with the right training and support, who currently have not been given this opportunity.

Our research will explore the barriers and opportunities for greater collaboration. 20 years ago, a government white paper ‘reducing reoffending through skills and employment’ set out a vision for local partnerships between prisons, probation and FE colleges, with opportunities for those in the justice system to gain the qualifications needed for meaningful careers. But since then, the number of FE colleges involved in prison education provision has gone from 14 to three, resulting in fewer links between FE and the justice system.

Positive work is happening in some areas. Recently East Kent College was awarded the Association of Colleges widening participation award for their vocational training partnership with HMP Standford Hill. In 2023, South Gloucestershire and Stroud College won the same award for their innovative programme ‘In2Sport’, which partners with HMP Bristol to help men gain gym instructor qualifications. Chichester College offers men serving sentences at HMP Ford access to on-site workshops, as well as opportunities to join courses at the college. And Myerscough College supports men doing unpaid work community sentences to gain qualifications.

But our FE and justice systems could do much more to help set people up for success. If you have any examples to share, or are interested in this research, please do get in touch: nina@justice-futures.com.

We look forward to hearing from you and reporting our findings and recommendations later in the year.