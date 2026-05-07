AI is already giving careers advice – we’re playing catch-up

Nearly a fifth of UK students and graduates have now used ChatGPT or Copilot as a source of careers advice, according to the Prospects Early Careers Survey. Among 13-to-16-year-olds, two-thirds told the BBC last month they’d use AI to help them get a job. That shift is happening faster than the sector’s response to it.

It is easy to see the appeal of AI. Chatbots are available and convenient. There is no waiting two weeks for an appointment and no struggling to find a time that fits with study, work and family commitments, no travel time or missed calls. AI can read your CV (or help you write one), map your skills and start suggesting career paths in minutes.

It’s also, oddly, rated as more empathetic than humans. A meta-analysis led by the Universities of Nottingham and Leicester found that in healthcare settings, chatbots had a roughly 73 per cent probability of being judged more empathetic than a human clinician. Telling a chatbot you don’t know what you’re doing with your life is a lot less exposing than telling a careers adviser, and the chatbot will respond warmly every time.