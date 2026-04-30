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1 May 2026

AI can help learners think like examiners, if we use it properly

Used carefully, AI could help T Level learners to see their work through an examiner’s eyes
Martina Ayokunle Guest Contributor

Business and finance teacher, technical teaching fellow and AI strategy lead, South Bank University Sixth Form, LSBU Group

3 min read
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T Level learners often understand their subject. The real challenge for them is showing that understanding in extended exam answers.

In my finance classroom, learners were regularly struggling with 9-12 mark questions based on case studies. They could identify key ideas in the scenario but their answers often stayed descriptive. Points were repeated, evaluation was thin and arguments lacked structure. In other words, they knew the content but did not always know how examiners expected them to write.

This is not unique to my classroom. Extended responses in technical qualifications demand something quite different from many learners’ previous exam experience. Instead of recalling knowledge, they need to interpret information, analyse options and justify decisions.

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