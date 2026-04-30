T Level learners often understand their subject. The real challenge for them is showing that understanding in extended exam answers.

In my finance classroom, learners were regularly struggling with 9-12 mark questions based on case studies. They could identify key ideas in the scenario but their answers often stayed descriptive. Points were repeated, evaluation was thin and arguments lacked structure. In other words, they knew the content but did not always know how examiners expected them to write.

This is not unique to my classroom. Extended responses in technical qualifications demand something quite different from many learners’ previous exam experience. Instead of recalling knowledge, they need to interpret information, analyse options and justify decisions.