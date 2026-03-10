Ministers shrink T Levels to boost take-up and manageability

New T Levels will be smaller than any existing course, with content and assessment trimmed to ease delivery pressures

New T Levels will be smaller than any existing course as ministers slash classroom hours to make the flagship qualifications more manageable.

The Department for Education will limit new T Levels to 1,080 guided learning hours, lower than the current minimum of 1,180 hours, while also working to “manage down the size” of existing courses.

The move follows warnings from colleges that T Levels are too large and difficult to deliver at scale.

Ministers today confirmed plans for eight new T Levels (full list below), expanding the current offer that covers 21 subjects.

The new subjects include hair and beauty and catering and hospitality – two areas where the Department for Education has previously attempted, but failed, to launch T Levels.

In its response to the level 3 and below consultation, which also clears the way for new V Levels, the DfE said it remains “confident” T Levels are the “right choice for students who know what broad career area they want to pursue post-16”.

But officials admitted they “must go further to improve their deliverability” as recruitment continues to lag significantly behind forecasts.

Colleges told the consultation that the “size and nature” of T Level content and assessment is a “significant barrier” to both developing new courses and expanding existing provision.

The DfE said it will therefore make “further changes” to assessment and industry placements to support growth. New industry placement guidance will be published by June 2026.

The minimum 315-hour industry placement will remain. But officials signalled further watering down of the mandatory requirement, including enhancing current placement flexibilities such as conducting them across multiple employers, group projects or remote working.

For newly created T Levels, the technical qualification will be capped at 1,080 guided learning hours (GLH) in the classroom, alongside the 315 placement hours and time for employability, enrichment and pastoral support.

Currently, the smallest T Levels require a minimum of 1,180 classroom hours and attract £11,154 funding per learner over two years. The largest require a minimum of 1,730 hours and are funded at £15,430.

The new cap suggests funding levels could fall.

Alongside the hours cap on new courses, the DfE said it will continue reducing the size of existing T Levels where content and complexity are deemed unnecessary.

To make T Levels “more manageable for providers to deliver at scale”, the DfE and Ofqual will remove content “not absolutely necessary to demonstrate threshold competence” and cut the assessment burden, particularly the staff time required to administer exams.

Ofqual will also consult on allowing students to retake individual core exams, instead of resitting a full exam suite if they fail one element.

Officials began a route-by-route review of T Level content in April 2024.

In March 2025, the National Audit Office warned that T Levels may struggle to scale after student number forecasts were missed by three quarters, leaving a near-£700 million spending shortfall.

Latest 2025-26 starts data, published today, shows the DfE missed its revised recruitment target by almost a fifth.

Timeline for the 8 planned new T Levels

2028-29:

– Care Services

– Sports, Fitness and Exercise Science

2029-30:

– Catering and Hospitality

– Expansion of creative and design

– Hair and Beauty

– Protective Services

2030-31:

– Art and Performing Arts

– Travel and Tourism