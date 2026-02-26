Adult education is also about strengthening our democracy

Adult education is at a crossroads. For decades, it has been framed almost exclusively through a labour-market lens: a means to improve employability, boost productivity and fill skills gaps. While this focus is understandable, it is also incomplete. Adult learning has always played a much broader role in society – one that is increasingly vital as we face deepening social polarisation and democratic disengagement.



At WM College in the heart of London, we see daily how adult education changes lives not only by supporting progression into work, but by helping learners feel connected to their communities and confident in their voices. Learning creates spaces for discussion, reflection and shared experience – all essential ingredients for a healthy civic life.

Historically, adult education in Britain was deeply intertwined with civic life. From working men’s clubs to mutual improvement societies, learning did not take place only in formal classrooms; it happened in everyday social spaces where people gathered, discussed, debated and supported one another’s growth.



Recent data from the Learning and Work Institute shows a sharp decline in adult learning participation especially lowest among those who are already the most marginalised – people facing economic disadvantage, social isolation or historic exclusion from formal education. Research also indicated the loss of communal social spaces directly feeds into a sense of powerlessness, particularly in deprived areas where civic participation rates are consistently lower. The loss of communal learning environment reduces social trust and makes individuals vulnerable to misinformation and disinformation.



The lesson for today is clear: if adult education is to support not only economic participation but also democratic resilience, it must be accessible, community-based and relevant to learners’ lived experiences.

Yet when adults learn together in supportive, community-rooted environments, the benefits extend far beyond qualifications. Learners develop social capital: networks, shared experience and the confidence to engage with others. This builds resilience at both individual and community levels, helping to break down the class barriers that still shape access to opportunity in our society.



We see this in practice when adult learners engage not only with subject content, but with one another – through collaborative projects, discussion-led learning and activity rooted in local contexts. Learners who may initially arrive focused on a single practical outcome often leave with something less tangible but just as powerful: increased confidence, stronger relationships and a renewed sense of agency in their communities.



Adult education strengthens civic participation. Adults who engage in learning are more likely to vote, volunteer, join local groups and participate in decision-making. Adult education is a critical catalyst for developing the analytical skills required to navigate a complex, information heavy world. In an age of misinformation and polarisation, the capacity to think critically, listen to differing perspectives and engage respectfully with others is not a luxury – it is a public good.

Colleges therefore have a crucial role to play. Institutions like WM College act as community anchors – places where learning, civic life and social connection intersect. Through inclusive provision and partnerships rooted in place, colleges can reach adults who might otherwise remain disconnected from both education and civic life.

This collaborative role was reflected recently when WM College hosted an event organised by New City College inviting sector leaders, employers and civic partners to discuss the future of adult skills in London. A clear message emerged: no single institution can meet today’s challenges alone. Strengthening adult education requires deeper collaboration, local government, employers and communities – aligning skills, inclusion and opportunity in ways that support both economic participation and social cohesion. Adult learning must be understood not as a set of disconnected interventions, but as a shared civic endeavour.



Reviving this broader vision for adult education is not a romantic throwback. It is an evolved and pragmatic response to real challenges in our society – one that depends on collaboration across the sector as much as innovation within institutions. If we are serious about strengthening democracy, reducing social isolation and building resilient communities, we must ask: where is learning happening, and who is it reaching? Because it matters not just what adults learn, but how and with whom they learn it.

As the sector looks ahead to the Lifelong Learning Entitlement and broader national initiatives such as renewed Erasmus+ participation, we must ensure adult education is recognised not just for its economic value, but for its civic and community impact.

Adult education can and should be a bridge: between people, between communities and between citizens and civic life itself. Recognising and investing in this role is essential OR are we confronted with the possibility that sustained cuts to adult education is actually weakening democracy in practice.