Accrediting TQs will strengthen ‘long-term credibility’ of T Levels, Ofqual proposes

Regulator opens consultation to bring back accreditation powers

Regulator opens consultation to bring back accreditation powers

21 Jan 2026, 15:38

Awarding organisations should once again be required to have their T Level technical qualifications accredited by Ofqual, reversing reforms made by the previous government.

The exams regulator has today launched a consultation on proposals to reintroduce an accreditation requirement for technical qualifications (TQs) within T Levels, arguing the move would help strengthen the “long-term credibility” of the flagship technical courses.

If approved, it would mean TQs taught from September 2028 must meet Ofqual’s accreditation standards, giving the regulator the power to block qualifications that do not meet those standards.

TQs are a mandatory element of T Levels alongside the industry placement. They deliver the core theory and concepts for the subject as well as specialist skills.

Each TQ is delivered by a single awarding organisation contracted by the Department for Education through a competitive procurement.

Regulatory return

Ofqual initially had accreditation powers over TQs when T Levels were first introduced in 2020. A year later, the then Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) was made responsible for approving and regulating the qualifications, reducing Ofqual’s role, by then education secretary Gavin Williamson.

The Federation of Awarding Bodies warned at the time of a “muddled and cumbersome” two-tier qualifications regulation system. When the skills and post-16 education act was enacted in 2023, Ofqual lost its TQ accreditation role entirely and has since then just provided feedback as part of the approval process. 

IfATE was abolished last year and its powers transferred to the Department for Education. Education secretary Bridget Phillipson notified Ofqual in October that it could “make a determination” to subject TQs to accreditation requirements once again.

Proposals

Ofqual said its accreditation proposals provide an “important additional safeguard for quality and consistency” and ensure T Levels are delivered to a high standard.

“We are confident this change for T Levels will strengthen the long-term credibility of these qualifications,” it said, adding that the proposals align T Levels with its approach to A Levels.

If agreed, the change means awarding organisations will not be able to award a TQ unless it has met Ofqual’s accreditation standards.

Ofqual’s proposed accreditation criteria for TQs is: “An awarding organisation must demonstrate to Ofqual’s satisfaction that it is capable of complying, on an ongoing basis, with all of the general conditions of recognition that apply in respect of the qualification for which it is seeking accreditation, including all relevant qualification level conditions and subject level conditions.” 

Additional “burdens” placed on awarding organisations as a result of having to go through the accreditation process will be “manageable and proportionate”, Ofqual said.

Awarding organisations, providers and representative organisations have until March 4, 2026, to respond to the consultation.

