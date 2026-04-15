Access to HE can play a key role in driving social mobility

When we talk about widening participation in higher education, we often focus on policy, funding and targets. But behind every statistic is a life changed, and Access to Higher Education courses remain one of the most powerful, and sometimes underestimated, drivers of that transformation.

At The Bedford College Group, we recently saw one of our Access to Psychology students, Katrina Scales, secure an offer to study for a Master’s degree at the University of Cambridge. Her story is exceptional, but the pathway that enabled it should not be.

Like many Access to HE students, she did not arrive with a conventional academic trajectory. She arrived with ambition, potential and barriers. Just months into her nine-month course, she discovered she was pregnant. For many, that might have marked the end of educational aspirations. Instead, with structured academic support, consistent encouragement from lecturers and a curriculum designed to prepare students for higher-level study, she completed her course, submitting her final assignment just five days before giving birth.

She progressed to university, achieved a First Class Honours degree, became a student representative and curriculum consultant, and was awarded a Dean’s Student of the Year prize. Now she is preparing for postgraduate study at Cambridge, with plans for doctoral research in criminal psychology.

Her success is not simply a story of individual determination. It is a case study in what Access to HE, when delivered well, is designed to do.

Access to HE courses do far more than provide subject knowledge. They build academic literacy, critical thinking, independent study skills and, crucially confidence. For adults returning to education, often after years away from formal learning, confidence can be the biggest barrier. Many arrive doubting their ability to succeed in higher education. The role of Access to HE tutors is not only to teach content, but to identify potential that students may not yet see in themselves.

In this case, the student has spoken powerfully about lecturers who “didn’t put a cap” on her potential. That belief, combined with rigorous academic preparation, gave her the foundation to enter university not feeling behind, but prepared.

For the FE sector, this is where Access to HE proves its value. It is a structured bridge between aspiration and attainment. It supports social mobility in a tangible way, particularly for groups underrepresented in higher education: mature learners, carers, parents, those from lower-income backgrounds and those who did not thrive in traditional school settings.

At a time when the sector faces funding pressures and scrutiny over value for money, Access to HE programmes deserve stronger recognition as engines of progression. They deliver measurable outcomes: high rates of university entry, strong completion rates and, increasingly, graduates who progress into postgraduate study and professional careers.

But the impact extends beyond economic metrics. For many learners, education represents autonomy, stability and a route out of poverty. It challenges stigma, including that faced by young parents and single mothers, and reshapes not only individual futures, but those futures for their families.

If we are serious about widening participation and levelling up opportunity, Access to HE must remain central to the conversation. These courses are not a fallback option or remedial pathway. They are rigorous, demanding programmes that unlock potential that might otherwise remain untapped.

The student heading to Cambridge may be one story. But across the country, thousands of Access to HE learners are quietly transforming their lives through FE colleges every year.

The sector should not view these stories as rare success cases but evidence of what is possible – and as a reminder of why Access to Higher Education remains one of further education’s most