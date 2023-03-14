AAC Apprenticeship Awards winners 2023 revealed

Twenty winners have been awarded gongs in the 2023 Annual Apprenticeship Conference Awards in Birmingham this evening.

The special black tie event at the end of the ninth annual AAC saw individuals, training providers, employers, universities and colleges recognised for their efforts in the apprenticeship world.

The sixth awards ceremony, delivered in partnership with City and Guilds, attracted a record 375 nominations across the 19 categories, with 20 winners being announced and five organisations recognised as highly commended.

Among the winners of the prestigious trophies were Paragon Skills, which was named apprenticeship provider of the year, and the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, which fought off stiff competition to reap the apprentice employer of the year award.

Elsewhere, providers in sectors such as digital, construction, agriculture and hospitality were handed gongs for their exceptional efforts in developing apprentices.

The evening culminated with the special recognition award for sector stalwart John Hyde, founder and executive director of HIT Training who has recently retired from 20 years of involvement with the Association of Employment and Learning Providers having joined its board when it was first established as the Association of Learning Providers in 2002.

Shane Mann, managing director of FE Week’s publisher Lsect and AAC awards co-host, said: “As chair of the judging panel, I can confirm we were once again overwhelmed by the number and quality of the nominations we received.

“Great apprenticeships don’t happen by accident. Our winners demonstrate that excellence happens when dedicated professionals in employers and training providers work in tandem with the apprentice experience at the heart of everything they do.

“Tonight we’re proud to show off the very best the apprenticeships sector has to offer. Congratulations to all the winners and thank our team of amazing judges, sponsors and partners. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

The winners in full are listed below.