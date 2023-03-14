Half of apprenticeships in scope for ‘exceptional’ funding review opt-out

Only half of the 20 apprenticeships that are part of the government’s “exceptional” funding uplift review will go through the accelerated process.

Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education chief executive Jennifer Coupland revealed that 10 of those in scope have opted out on day two of the Annual Apprenticeships Conference.

Those that have declined the offer include employer-led trailblazer groups for apprenticeships in painting and decorating, carpentry and joinery and engineering technician (see full list below).

Coupland also couldn’t commit to meeting the May 1 deadline for introducing the new funding bands for those standards that are going through the process, after expressing “disappointment” that more apprenticeships couldn’t benefit from the policy.

In November the Education and Skills Funding Agency announced plans to quickly increase funding bands in the hardest hit sectors to recognise the impact of soaring inflation on training delivery, with ambitions of unveiling details of the process at the end of that month.

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education announced in January this “exceptional funding band review” would only apply to 20 “high-volume apprenticeships in skills shortage occupations and priority sectors”.

The chosen standards represent around 20 per cent of all apprenticeships starts. Evidence for an uplift was needed by early March and the new funding bands had planned to be implemented by May 1.

IfATE said the exceptional review will not include a full apprenticeship content or end-point assessment review that the ordinary revisions process includes, to help speed up the process.

But Coupland told the conference today that she could not “sit here and say that it will be May 1 when they will go through”.

She said the institute received “different responses” from the 20 trailblazer groups that were identified for the review, where “one didn’t want to go for it and another clutch said they would prefer to go through the usual funding band process, because they actually wanted us to review their end-point assessment, the content of the apprenticeship as well as the funding”.

The apprenticeships quango boss added: “We were disappointed that we couldn’t extend the exceptional funding band process.

“We’ve had to prioritise because that’s the thing you do when you’ve got an affordability question.”

Coupland also told conference that allied to the exceptional funding reviews, IfATE has had around 100 apprenticeships going through normal reviews and revisions in recent months and the “majority” will conclude in a recommendation to increase their funding band.

“So the model that we’re using is recognising that costs are increasing in the system, and that is being fed into the Department for Education,” she added.

Sector leaders previously complained that the exceptional funding band review would only apply to new starters, a decision which does not help address the delivery challenges of training current apprentices.

Challenged on this by FE Week after her speech, Coupland said: “It has always been the case that if a funding band changes that it applies to new starters only. That is the situation that we have got for any of these exceptional funding band cases. We need to have it in line with policy and also because of affordability considerations.”

The 10 apprenticeships continuing through the exceptional funding review:

Motor vehicle service and maintenance technician (light vehicle)

Production Chef

Adult care worker

Lead adult care worker

Large Goods Vehicle (LGV) Driver C and E

Groundworker

Chef De Partie

Commis Chef

Senior Production Chef

Engineering Operative

The 10 apprenticeships that opted out of the exceptional funding review:

Gas Engineering Operative

Painter and Decorator

Advanced Carpentry and Joinery

Carpentry and joinery

Maritime Mechanical and Electrical Mechanic

Maintenance and Operations Engineering Technician

Heavy Vehicle Service and Maintenance Technician

Engineering Fitter

Engineering technician

Autocare Technician

Coupland also today announced the launch of the IfATE’s new equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) strategy and toolkit, which offers “honest” analysis and practical advice to employers and providers to tackle inequalities and lack of diversity across apprenticeships.

in areas such as how to “open out recruitment and support people from all backgrounds to access thrive and completer their apprenticeship”.

You can access the toolkit here.