WorldSkills 2022: Team UK results

The WorldSkills international finals are now taking place in venues across the world. Find out here how Team UK are doing

A team of 35 of the UK’s top young tradespeople, apprentices and technical education students are competing all over the world in the WorldSkills 2022 special education competition.

From cyber-security to welding, floristry to aircraft maintenance, Team UK will be going up against their peers hoping to bring home a gold, silver or bronze medal.

Usually, the biennial WorldSkills competition is held in one country. This year though, arrangements were made to host the competition across multiple countries after continuing Covid restrictions meant it couldn’t be held in Shanghai as planned.

The UK will be hosting the manufacturing team challenge in Wrexham and the aircraft maintenance final will be held in Cardiff.

Finals are taking place all over the world up until November 26. The UK has 35 competitors in total.

Team UK competitions and results (click to enlarge)

Week 1: Team UK picks up first medals

October 4-7

Kamil Zmich and Liam Whitby have won Team UK’s first medals at this year’s “special edition” WorldSkills competition. The pair, both aged 24, represented the UK in the Industry 4.0 competition at the WorldSkills finals in Stuttgart, Germany.

Zmich and Whitby

Team UK took home a bronze medal, having finished in third place behind Germany, who achieved silver, and Switzerland, who achieved gold. A total of eight countries took part.

Zmich said: “Winning a medal is a huge achievement and I’m over the moon that all the hard work has finally paid off. The whole experience of being involved with WorldSkills – medals aside – has been brilliant and will be a massive boost to my career. I’d like to thank everyone who helped along the way and WorldSkills UK for the amazing opportunity.”

Elsewhere in the competition, Josh Sibley and Oliver Newdall, both from Toyota Manufacturing Ltd, took on 24 countries in the mechatronics final. They placed 18th, and were 50 points short of a medal.

Week 2: First GOLD for Team UK

Boyes (right)

October 10-16

James Boyes has won the UK’s first gold medal at the WorldSkills special edition 2022 competition.

The 22 year-old competed against 17 other countries in the cabinet making finals, held in Basel, Switzerland. Boyes came joint first alongside Suil Kwon, representing Korea, and Dexin Li who represented China.

Boyes studied at Moulton College in Northamptonshire. College principal Corrie Harris said she was “super proud” and tweeted using the hashtag “#MoultonMade”.

In jewellery, the UK was represented by 22 year-old George Schembri at the finals in Geneva, Switzerland, and won bronze. Schembri was just five points short of his nearest rival, Korea’s Minsung Sho, who won silver. Iran’s Raziyeh Jalili won gold.

WorldSkills UK described Schembri as the “shining jewel in Team UK’s crown”.

Elsewhere in the competition this week, Team UK narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in cyber security. Those finals were held in Goyang, Korea, with the home nation winning the gold medal. The UK was represented by Sai Putravu, 19, from Bradley Stoke in Gloucestershire, and Luke Jowett, 20, from Cannock. The pair came just 11 points behind the bronze medal winners, Iran, but were awarded the medallion for excellence which recognises displays of world-class technical standards.

Medallions for excellence were also won by Ross Fiori and George Hutchinson for their performance in joinery and 3D game art respectively.