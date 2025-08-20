When kindness takes a seat in the exam hall 

In FE, we spend months preparing students for exam content but rarely for the storm of emotions that arrives with it

She arrived late. Breathless. Tearful. And already defeated.

It was the morning of the GCSE maths exam. This student – an adult learner and a mother – had done everything right: taken her children to school, planned her journey, set out on time. But traffic was gridlocked. By the time she reached her college, she was distressed, unable to breathe steadily, and gripped with panic. She couldn’t stop saying: “I forgot my calculator. I forgot my calculator.”

She was directed to a seat in a side room, where two other latecomers sat silently, legs trembling under their desks. But there was one more blow: she was told she had lost her dyslexia entitlement to extra time. She whispered, eyes wide, “I always use all my extra time.”

Her body was present, but she was emotionally miles away from being able to take an exam. She needed to hear something urgently – something that wouldn’t be on the paper in front of her:

That she still had a chance to pass.

That this one hard morning didn’t define her entire year.

To be reminded that she was not a failure. Just a person who’d had a very human morning.

In FE, kindness is not optional

We rarely speak of kindness in the exam hall. It’s assumed to be a neutral space. But for many FE learners – particularly adult returners – exam halls can be spaces of acute vulnerability. As staff, we can make an enormous difference.

During my time in FE, I’ve met countless students with long histories of difficulty in maths – many with undiagnosed special educational needs, learning anxiety, caring responsibilities, mental health struggles, or past trauma from education itself. For these learners, an exam isn’t just a test of knowledge – it’s a test of resilience, emotional regulation and whether they can recover quickly enough from whatever the morning threw at them.

Kindness in these moments is not indulgent. It’s essential.

When I reflect on this incident, I’m reminded that compassion is not about excusing poor behaviour or lowering standards. It’s about making space for people to perform at their best despite difficult circumstances. Had that learner sat the paper without any support or time to reset, she would have been physically present but mentally shut down. Instead, with reassurance and a few moments of calm, she began to see the paper as a challenge she could face – rather than a punishment she deserved.

In FE, we rightly give ample attention to curriculum planning, attainment data, and qualification outcomes. These are vital parts of our work. But alongside that, it’s equally important to recognise how emotional regulation and a sense of psychological safety can affect performance – particularly for students with complex needs or fragile academic confidence.

When learners enter a high-stakes exam, they bring more than just a pencil case but memories of past struggles, negative thoughts, daily pressures. For some, all that reaches new heights in the exam room. Emotional distress isn’t always visible, but it’s real.

We don’t always have full flexibility around systems and structures, but we do have the power to be human in the moments that matter. Our presence, patience, and understanding can make the difference between a learner shutting down – or showing up fully.

And if we are serious about learner wellbeing, we must bring that same safeguarding mindset into the exam hall. That means training invigilators and staff to recognise signs of distress and respond with calm, compassionate presence. Sometimes a quiet nod, a moment of understanding, or simply being near is enough to steady someone when everything feels like it’s unravelling.

Our students are still forming a picture of whether they belong in that seat. Kindness, sometimes, is the thing that helps them stay in it.