In recent years, much attention has been given to the role of education in reducing reoffending and supporting rehabilitation within prisons. Yet, while policies and outcomes are frequently debated, one crucial perspective remains largely unheard: that of the prison teacher. I am conducting research as part of an EdD (doctorate in education) that seeks to address this gap by exploring the lived experience of prison educators through the lens of phenomenology, a methodology dedicated to understanding how individuals make sense of their everyday realities.

At first glance, teaching in prison might appear to mirror teaching in any other further education setting. There are lessons to plan, students to support, and outcomes to achieve. But beneath this familiar structure lies a vastly different professional landscape, one shaped by security constraints, complex learner needs and a working environment unlike any conventional classroom. Prison teachers operate at the intersection of education, rehabilitation and the criminal justice system, yet their voices are rarely central to discussions about reform.

This silence matters.

An overlooked workforce

Prison educators play a vital role in offering second chances. They teach literacy, numeracy, vocational skills, and personal development to individuals who often have had disrupted or negative prior educational experiences. Despite this, their professional identity is frequently overshadowed. Are they teachers? Are they part of the prison system? Or are they something in between? These questions are not merely academic; they have real implications for recruitment, retention and professional development. At a time when prisons face increasing pressure to deliver meaningful education, understanding the experiences of these educators is more important than ever. Prison education is now required to demonstrate real rehabilitative results, and educators have responsibilities far beyond classroom instruction and management. These increased expectations will directly influence how prison teachers define their professional identity and role within the prison.

Why lived experience matters

My research does not aim to measure performance or evaluate policy. Instead, it seeks to listen. I am exploring how prison teachers experience their roles: how they perceive their professional identity, how they navigate challenges, and how they make sense of their work within a system that can be both restrictive and transformative.

This approach is significant because it prioritises human experience over abstract metrics. It acknowledges that behind every lesson delivered in a prison classroom is a teacher negotiating complex emotional, ethical, and professional demands. These include managing safety concerns, building trust with learners who may be resistant or vulnerable, and maintaining motivation in an environment where progress can be slow and setbacks frequent.

Challenging Assumptions

There is a tendency to view prison education through a deficit lens, focusing on what learners lack rather than what can be built. Similarly, prison teachers are sometimes seen as operating in a lesser or alternative branch of education. Understanding the lived experience of prison teachers is not just about giving them a voice; it is about informing better policy and practice. If we want prison education to succeed, we must first understand the people delivering it.

This research has the potential to:

Improve professional recognition and status for prison educators

Inform training and support systems tailored to their needs

Highlight pathways for career development within prison education

Ultimately, enhance the quality of education offered to learners in custody

At its core, this study is about visibility. It is about ensuring that prison teachers are not an invisible workforce operating behind locked doors.

Looking forward

Prison education is regarded as a pillar of rehabilitation; pillars require strong foundations, which are built by the educators working within the system. In amplifying these voices, my research aims to contribute to a more informed, humane, and effective approach to education behind bars. Because beyond the statistics, beyond the policies, and beyond the prison walls, there are stories that deserve to be heard.