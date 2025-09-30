Trust AI to help deliver FE’s promise of personalised learning

FE Colleges are sitting on a depth of data. With AI, that data becomes a tool for better teaching, earlier intervention, and stronger student outcomes

Personalisation has long been the goal in FE. Yet, with diverse cohorts, rising workloads and pressure to demonstrate outcomes, many institutions have struggled to move beyond broad interventions. The solution lies in the resources colleges and universities already hold through their virtual learning environment (VLE): data.

When combined with AI, analytics is transforming how educators identify, support, and motivate learners. The result is a move towards personalised journeys – helping each student progress at a pace that matches their potential.

Turning data into action

For years, VLEs stored volumes of data – log-ins, submissions, grades. These platforms acted mainly as storage. Now, with modern platforms in the cloud they are evolving into tools that turn data into actionable insights.

The pandemic accelerated this change. Viewed warily at first, data is now recognised as a way to build a holistic picture of learners and programmes. Early warning signs, such as missed assessments or reduced log-ins, can be flagged automatically, allowing staff to intervene before students disengage.

Smarter learning with AI

AI amplifies what data can achieve. With intuitive dashboards and natural language queries, educators no longer need to be data specialists to uncover insights. Simply asking, “Which learners scored below 70 per cent last week?” can highlight trends and suggest interventions.

This makes personalisation possible at scale. Learners who struggle can access extra support, while those ready to progress can be offered more challenging tasks. Adaptive systems ensure no one is left behind or held back.

Course-level data can also be combined with wider sources to build a fuller picture of engagement and wellbeing. For example, VLE activity can link with support services, enabling timely outreach about tutoring or mental health. Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, institutions can meet learners where they are and guide them along responsive pathways.

What this means for FE

The implications for the FE sector are significant. Analytics helps institutions see which courses resonate, where completion rates lag, and how to align provision with labour market demand. This is vital given that 86 per cent of employers expect AI to transform their business within five years, with most planning to address skills gaps by hiring talent with new digital competencies.

The biggest impact is felt by learners. Predictive analytics improve retention rates by identifying those at risk early, while adaptive tools sustain motivation by letting confident learners move ahead and giving others the support they need. Personalisation also extends to format, with course-specific chatbots, podcasts generated from materials, and flexible options allowing students to engage with content in ways that suit them best.

For educators, data-driven tools ease administration burden. Analytics highlight patterns in engagement and performance that would otherwise take hours to uncover, while integrated systems can flag concerns or generate reports. This frees staff to focus on what matters most – inspiring, mentoring and guiding learners.

To fully realise these benefits, institutions must address two challenges – skills and trust. Many educators aren’t confident using AI-powered tools. Digital literacy must extend beyond technical training to include strategies for embedding adaptive learning into curriculum design and assessment.

Trust is equally important. Data must be collected and shared responsibly, with transparency about how insights are generated and used. Clear policies and frameworks give staff and learners confidence that analytics supports success.

Personalised learning is already being delivered in institutions worldwide. By harnessing the power of data and analytics, FE institutions can create more engaging, equitable and future-ready learning experiences.

Educators must be equipped with the right tools so they can focus on guiding, inspiring and supporting learners. With thoughtful adoption, the sector can ensure every learner benefits from an education that adapts to their strengths, responds to their challenges, and prepares them to succeed in a global workforce.