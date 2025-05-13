Rigid timetables and punitive measures failed. So we tried something different, and it’s transformed student attitudes to attendance

Rigid timetables and punitive measures failed. So we tried something different, and it’s transformed student attitudes to attendance

At Leeds College of Building, we’ve taken a determined and structured approach to improving attendance. Our strategy has been multi-layered, but one fundamental principle underpins everything: consistency.



Our students thrive when they experience structure, routine and a sense of belonging, and we’ve been relentless in ensuring they get that. When students are present and ready to learn, we know they have the best chance of securing sustained employment in the construction industry.



The latest Ofsted monitoring visit in February highlighted the progress we’ve made. Inspectors commended our “range of highly effective strategies to improve attendance and punctuality,” recognising our “less punitive approach” that focuses on student support and incentives.



Our work with students to identify barriers – whether financial, personal, or educational – and our commitment to removing or mitigating those barriers have been crucial.

Some of our most impactful initiatives include:

Attendance strategy

We’ve developed a standalone attendance, punctuality and engagement strategy (separate from our behaviour policy) to ensure a focused and structured approach. It provides accountability across departments, allowing staff to track attendance patterns, intervene early and provide tailored support. By embedding attendance at the heart of our culture, we reinforce the message that regular attendance is essential for success.

Timetable adjustments

Our students told us rigid timetables can act as a barrier to attendance, particularly for those who struggle with motivation. So we’ve strategically timetabled English and maths lessons around vocational courses so students see these essential subjects as integral to their learning rather than standalone requirements. By reducing the separation between practical and academic learning, students feel a stronger sense of relevance and purpose.

Parental engagement

We’ve strengthened relationships with parents and carers. From enrolment onwards, they’re informed about the importance of attendance and their role in supporting their child’s success. We provide regular updates, progress reports and attendance monitoring letters. This creates a shared responsibility for student success.

Inclusive classroom model

A structured and supportive learning environment is vital for student engagement, particularly for those who may have struggled in traditional educational settings. Our inclusive classroom model, embedded in our teaching and learning strategy, provides a framework that ensures consistency in classroom expectations, lesson delivery and student support. When students know what to expect and feel included in their learning journey, they are more likely to attend regularly.

Employer involvement

Through our guest talks, industry experiences and career development opportunities, students hear first-hand from professionals about the real-world consequences of poor attendance. These interactions not only highlight the importance of reliability but also provide students with tangible career aspirations.

Today’s talks

Each session begins with ‘Today’s Talks’, where attendance and time management are key discussion points. These structured conversations help students understand the long-term impact of punctuality on their reputation, employability and overall success. By integrating these discussions into daily learning, we reinforce the message that attendance is not just a college requirement but a life skill.

Time management in tutorials

Finally, recognising that poor attendance is often linked to organisational challenges, we’ve integrated time management lessons into the student-led tutorial programme. These sessions give students practical strategies for planning their schedules, prioritising tasks and developing a disciplined approach to their studies.

Our relentless approach is paying off. Ofsted inspectors noted that our actions led to “substantial improvements” in attendance. Over the past two years we’ve driven improvements of 3.4 per cent in overall attendance.

However, what truly matters is the impact we’ve made by working closely with students who face complex challenges and those who’ve struggled with attendance. We have countless success stories where personalised student support has helped individuals overcome barriers.

Our progressions and positive destination rates are now at an all-time high: nine in 10 of all our students have positive destinations, with over 1,200 students across provision types progressing into permanent employment – despite 66 per cent of students coming from the UK’s most deprived areas.

We will continue to refine and enhance our approach to ensure every student here has the best chance of success.