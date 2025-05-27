We must show young people the attractions of the building trade then make it easier for them to train

The construction industry faces a crisis in apprenticeship recruitment and retention, with nearly half of all apprentices not completing their training.

This challenge is deepening the skills shortage in an industry that is vital to the country’s infrastructure and economy.

Figures from the British Association of Construction Heads (BACH) show that only 8,620 construction apprentices reached their end point assessment in 2022-23 – just a fraction of the estimated 96,000 new workers that are now needed each year.

The dropout rate stands at 47 per cent. Meanwhile, the number of new apprentices entering the sector continues to decline, with a 1.4 per cent drop recorded in 2023-24 and a 14 per cent fall since 2021-22.

We urgently need to address the barriers that are stopping apprentices from completing their training.

That means providing better support throughout the learning process, ensuring training is accessible and relevant, and securing the funding needed to properly resource our FE colleges.

The talent is out there – but without the right structure and support we risk losing it before it even gets started.

One way the government has made apprenticeships more accessible is by removing the mandatory English and maths functional skills requirement for apprentices aged 19 plus.

I believe this change is really positive and will be a big incentive to attract new talent – it removes an additional barrier to entry for a lot of adult learners. For many, returning to education later in life is already a huge step, and functional skills requirements have often added unnecessary pressure.

The move could make apprenticeships more accessible, particularly in construction, where we desperately need to boost numbers and bring in more diverse talent.

A big reason many don’t stay the course is financial constraints – apprenticeship wages are often too low, especially for adults with rent or families to support. It’s just not sustainable.

There’s also limited guidance in finding the right apprenticeship, and when you add transport issues, long commutes and unclear career paths, it’s no surprise that some drop out. These practical barriers need tackling if we want more people to succeed.

To help improve apprenticeship retention and attract new entrants, here are some other key areas that should be focused on:

Make construction attractive to the next generation

To attract the next generation to construction – and to entice lecturers to teach these subjects – we need to showcase the advantages of the industry.

Using platforms like TikTok and Instagram can effectively reach young people with short, snappy and engaging content that makes a career in construction attractive.

Debunking myths – such as the industry being for ‘low-skilled’ workers – can be done by using real people as case studies. Hearing from experienced workers in skilled roles such as project management, engineering, design or BIM (Building Information Modelling) can be powerful.

Targeted support for apprentices

We also need to improve the support available to apprentices once they’re on placement. That means offering tailored employability training and helping them build the confidence and skills they need to succeed in real-world placements.

We should also be extending that support once an apprenticeship has finished, checking in and making sure they have left ready to succeed.

Highly trained lecturers

In order to keep these students engaged and inspired, we need the right lecturers and teachers to provide high-quality training.

We also need to encourage experienced professionals from the construction industry to transition into teaching by highlighting how rewarding it can be to pass on their expertise.

Promoting the benefits of this career path is one way to attract candidates – offering competitive salaries, job security and benefits such as pensions, healthcare and development opportunities can make teaching more appealing.

We’re facing the perfect storm, but it could also be the ideal time for experienced professionals to down their tools and explore a rewarding career change into teaching. They could help shape the future of the industry.