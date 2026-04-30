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1 May 2026

This isn’t just a funding gap, it’s a planning crisis

A paltry increase in the 16-19 funding rate has exposed the growing gap between government ambition and what colleges can actually deliver
Dr Nichole Munro Guest Contributor

CEO of Atomix Educational Trust

4 min read
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The recent DfE confirmation of a 0.5 per cent increase to the 16-19 funding rate has created a growing sense of dislocation across the post 16 education sector. While the figure may appear, on the surface, to represent continued investment, the reality within colleges and sixth form settings is far more complex. For many providers, this settlement is not simply lower than expected. It is fundamentally out of sync with financial planning assumptions that underpin responsible budget setting.

In recent years, providers have been asked to plan strategically, often over multi-cycles, to ensure stability, sustainability and appropriate growth. These plans are built in good faith on established funding trajectories, workforce expectations, and policy directions. In many cases, institutions had reasonably anticipated a 2 per cent uplift, reflecting historic patterns and the broader policy narrative around skills development, technical education and regional growth.

The shift to 0.5 per cent has therefore not only reduced real-terms funding but has disrupted the basis on which financial planning decisions were made. This creates significant challenge – budget setting processes that are designed to be forward looking are now being forced into reactive calibration. In practice, this means revisiting staffing models, renewing curriculum plans and reconsidering previously board approved growth strategies, often part way through the academic and financial year.

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