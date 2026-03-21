Regular, structured opportunities for teachers to refresh and develop their subject knowledge is vital

Regular, structured opportunities for teachers to refresh and develop their subject knowledge is vital

Our post-16 education landscape has long needed simplification to ensure meaningful options for all learners, so the government’s aims in introducing new pathways at level 3 and below are welcome.

With routes including V Levels being developed, we have an opportunity to shape qualifications that could make a real difference to learners’ lives and their progression, while also supporting the government’s industrial strategy ambitions.

We know vocational pathways are most effective when they are coherent, credible, rooted in real labour market demand and inclusive of the needs of all learners. So these should be guiding principles during their development and implementation.

However, the success of these pathways will depend not only on their design but on ensuring the FE and skills workforce is equipped to deliver them with confidence and expertise.

Meeting skills needs

The government’s planned V Level subjects reveal an intent to cover a range of study areas that align with priority sectors in its industrial strategy (including manufacturing, digital and finance), while encompassing the creative and service industries that make significant contributions to local economies (such as hospitality, retail and hairdressing).

These subject areas represent sectors where applied technical knowledge, practical skill development and work-based learning are essential for progression into skilled employment, apprenticeships or higher technical study.

As industries rapidly evolve and skills needs change, maintaining the relevancy of content is an ongoing challenge. This means we need systems in place to review and update content.

The Department for Education should future-proof qualifications as far as possible by focusing on key economic drivers such as digitalisation, green skills and automation across subjects.

A coherent, integrated system

It is also important that V Level subjects and new T Level subjects fit coherently within the broader landscape of technical and vocational qualifications to avoid duplication and confusion for learners, parents or carers and employers.

For learners, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, coherent pre-level 3 pathways and qualifications provide essential scaffolding to build confidence, core skills and occupational identity. Getting these pathways right is central to widening participation and addressing longstanding skills and opportunity gaps.

System coherence is vital for providers and employers too. Evidence from ETF’s delivery of the T Level professional development programme shows that where curriculum intent, qualification design, workforce capability and employer engagement are aligned, providers report greater confidence in delivery and stronger employer partnerships.

Workforce development as a priority

This points to a critical consideration: the successful delivery of V Levels and other pathways will depend on a highly skilled FE and skills workforce.

Leaders need access to strategic support and system-wide networks to facilitate the successful rollout of new pathways and qualifications across the sector.

Meanwhile, teachers and trainers must be strong dual professionals, combining high-quality teaching with current industry expertise.

Regular, structured opportunities, such as relevant industry placements, should be available to teaching staff to update their subject knowledge and industry practice.

Workforce development must also support the accessibility of qualifications, particularly for learners with SEND. We recommend that specialist continuing professional development in inclusive pedagogy, neurodiversity and adaptive vocational teaching should be routinely available for the whole workforce to support this aim.

The development of our post-16 education pathways represents a pivotal moment for our sector and for the diverse learners it serves.

Embedding workforce development, professional standards and CPD planning throughout development and implementation are key to successful integration into a coherent system.

Only by placing workforce development at the heart of qualification reform can we ensure these pathways genuinely meet learner needs and employer expectations.