V Levels ambition will outrun reality unless we slow down

The proposed post-16 landscape looks more coherent than ever after years of false starts, but providers need more clarity, flexibility and time

There is a sense of déjà vu over having yet another new set of proposed reforms and different post-16 qualifications at Level 3 and below to understand.

The government is looking through sector feedback around the planned design and implementation of new pathways announced in the skills white paper.

We know that previous proposals have often been fleeting, and at the mercy of changes in administration or party leadership (does anyone remember the Advanced British Standard?) But I’m more optimistic this time that the changes will be progressive and will actually happen.

The proposed landscape is an improvement on what was originally in the Review of Qualifications at Level 3 and below. There’s hope it will provide better pathways than those outlined previously. At Level 2 in particular there’s a more coherent qualifications offer for all learners. This is a vital change, especially given the challenges with the T Level foundation year.

V Levels: A seismic shift

The introduction of V Levels would be another seismic shift in the qualification landscape and is reflective of how the speed of change is increasing. A Levels were first introduced back in 1951, and we’re now due to see both T Levels and V Levels launched within a decade of each other.



However, the intended launch date for V Levels of September 2027 is overly ambitious. I’ve yet to meet anyone who thinks otherwise. There’s a risk to the successful implementation of this new qualification. It would make life incredibly difficult for both the learners planning to take them and the educators delivering them. Providers need time to understand the new qualifications, and to pivot to a different delivery model, where learners will take multiple V Levels simultaneously or alongside A Levels.

Introducing a year later in 2028 would allow more time to develop the new qualifications. It would allow more time to explain them to students, parents and employers, and for providers to get ready to deliver them. Allowing for greater preparation time with any qualification reform should lead to better outcomes for learners.

There have been some encouraging words from Skills Minister Jacqui Smith this week, which hint at delayed implementation in response to concerns she has heard.

What we don’t yet know on V Levels

There is still confusion over the purpose of V Levels, though. We know that they’re for students who haven’t made up their mind on which occupation they would like to pursue. There are additional calls for the qualification to help students progress either into employment, or further learning.

A Levels and T Levels have clear outcomes. While we know who V Levels are intended for, what will they enable learners to do? We hope to see more clarity about their purpose and expected progression routes, so that we, and other awarding organisations, can design them to be fit for purpose.

The expectation that V Levels will be delivered in 360 hours also signals a significant change in patterns of teaching and learning. More than 540 guided learning hours was the norm for more than half of Level 3 learners aged 16 to 19 last year, according to Individualised Learner Record data.

Sixth forms typically offer A Levels, which are 360 GLH qualifications, at scale. As such, they are well set up to deliver V Levels, as they will slot in neatly alongside A Levels. However, for many colleges, the proposed new landscape is significantly different from what’s currently in place.

Extra pressures on estates, staff and timetabling

Many colleges will not be used to combining multiple small qualifications as part of a study programme. They will need to prepare for a different delivery model, which will put pressure on estates, the demand for suitably experienced teachers, and timetabling. Teachers will also need time to understand and prepare to deliver the new qualifications.

There’s clearly a demand at Level 3 for medium and large qualifications, so we must make sure we aren’t over-simplifying the landscape to the detriment of learners. Whilst simplicity is desirable, it shouldn’t come at the expense of ensuring qualifications work. There may be a good case to offer double-sized V Levels in some subjects, such as hair and beauty, to ensure students reach a level of occupational competence to secure a job.

We can reshape things for the better

We certainly support any changes that make life better for learners and educators. But as we enter this next phase of qualification reforms, there are still many improvements the government can make to its proposals.

With the right approach, these latest reforms do have the potential to reshape things for the better.