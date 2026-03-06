Teaching, learning and assessment lead at the Institute of Education and Skills, University of Derby, and consulting editor of ETF’s inTuition journal

The FE initial teacher education reforms are proving a rare thing in education policy: change shaped with the sector, not imposed upon it. That spirit of shared ownership may be the most important reform of all

The FE initial teacher education reforms are proving a rare thing in education policy: change shaped with the sector, not imposed upon it. That spirit of shared ownership may be the most important reform of all

Amongst the noise that accompanies reform in the FE and skills sector, one truth consistently cuts through: meaningful change only happens when the sector is not just consulted, but genuinely listened to.

The government last October set out its pledge to address what it described as “unacceptably poor quality’ training in FE initial teacher education and eradicate “contested or outdated theories” being taught to trainee lecturers, by introducing new statutory guidance.

As FE’s ITE reforms continue to take shape, it’s important to recognise that the most valuable aspects of the delivery guidance and emerging curriculum content guidance (currently published in draft form and subject to parliamentary approval) have not come from policy rooms or distant strategy papers. They have been informed by the expertise, critique and lived realities of those working within FE and skills and FE ITE.

What has set this reform process apart is the depth and breadth of collaboration underpinning it. Rather than redesigning ITE in isolation, the Department for Education has drawn extensively on sector knowledge.

The public consultation attracted thoughtful and challenging responses that sharpened the proposals and ensured they reflected the complexity of FE and skills teaching.

A range of stakeholders offered insights that pushed discussions beyond abstract principles and into the practical territory of what works in classrooms, workshops, and more specialist learning settings.

A key pillar of this collaborative approach has been the expert advisory group I was privileged to be a part of.

Members of the group brought with them the nuance that only comes from years of navigating the unique pedagogical and organisational landscape of the FE and skills sector.

The group acted as a critical friend, interrogating assumptions, highlighting unintended consequences and helping shape guidance that aspires to raise standards without increasing burdens.

Their work helped keep the reforms anchored in reality and was framed around core pillars that align to occupational standards. But collaboration did not stop there.

Engagement with professional bodies, such as the Universities’ Council for the Education of Teachers and the FE ITE Special Interest Group, was invaluable in surfacing diverse perspectives.

Here, stakeholders had the opportunity to explore the implications of reform through the lens of their specific contexts and give honest feedback to support refinements.

The sector’s ongoing dialogue has also been enriched by the Education Training Foundation. I am consulting editor for its membership journal inTuition, which its 22,000 members access.

Regular policy updates from DfE officials have become essential reading for many of us. These have been clear, timely and unafraid to articulate the tensions, as well as the opportunities for the reforms.

Importantly, inTuition provides a platform for the sector to respond, challenge and build on ideas.

Various ‘responding to’ pieces have extended the debate, demonstrating that policy development is at its best when it becomes a conversation rather than a monologue.

This public, iterative engagement has helped the reforms evolve more transparently while strengthening collective ownership.

Together, these strands of collaboration have helped shape curriculum guidance that adds genuine value.

The guidance, built around five core pillars, emphasise not only what FE and skills teachers should learn or recognise, but also what they should learn how to do.

These foundations matter for high-quality, inclusive education. They foreground professional behaviours, evidence-informed teaching, subject expertise, learners’ progression and, where relevant, technical and vocational integration.

These priorities resonate because they have emerged through shared thinking with the sector and have not simply been imposed upon it.

The FE and skills sector has shown, once again, that when practitioners, policymakers and professional bodies come together with honesty and commitment, reform can be something done with us rather than to us.

As we move into the next phase of implementation, it’s essential we hold onto that spirit of collaboration. It is the best guarantee that the reforms will fulfil their promise: strengthening FE ITE in ways that genuinely enhance teaching, learning, and life chances across our sector.