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8 May 2026

Staff to strike at UK’s biggest exam board

But AQA promises exams will be 'delivered smoothly' and that results will not be delayed

Esmé Kenney

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Staff at the UK’s biggest exam board have voted to strike this summer over pay as AQA say results will not be delayed.

UNISON said staff at board were angry bosses had “failed” to deliver a promise for pay deals that “compensate for years of wages failing to keep up with living costs”.

Seventy-seven per cent of members who took part in a vote on whether to strike voted in favour of action. The ballot closed on 23 April.

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