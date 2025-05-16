Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
SEND college awarded first 'outstanding' from Ofsted

Oakwood learners praised for ‘impeccable’ behaviour

Oakwood learners praised for ‘impeccable’ behaviour

16 May 2025, 15:44

A specialist college in south west England had been upgraded to the highest Ofsted rating after finding SEND learners “regularly exceed” expectations set by teachers and leaders.

The Ofsted commendation went to Oakwood Specialist College, operated by Phoenix Learning and Care, whose learners build confidence and gain “meaningful employment” after leaving the specialist institution.

The glowing report is a bump up from its previous ‘good’ award from Ofsted in 2018.

At the time of its March 12 to 14 inspection, there were 129 learners split across the three campuses in Devon, Cornwall and south Gloucestershire.

The watchdog found students had high levels of attendance and were “highly engaged” and productive.

Inspectors were impressed by learners behaving “impeccably” and their enthusiasm to contribute in class.

The report said that leaders monitored attendance carefully and were quick to intervene when there were absences.

Principal Esther Williams said everyone was “delighted” with the outcome.

“Being rated Outstanding across the board is fantastic and a real reflection of the heart, hard work, and care that everyone in the Oakwood community puts in every single day.

“Our learners are at the centre of everything we do, and it’s such a joy to see their efforts and achievements recognised like this. We’re also incredibly grateful to our local and National employers who have been amazing partners in helping our learners gain real work experience that enables them to make informed and confident choices about their futures.” 

Ofsted also noted that learners are well equipped to regulate themselves and identify their triggers due to the colleges’ “highly individualised” therapeutic interventions and curriculum planning.

The individualised courses and “ambitious” curriculum set up learners for life after college, the report said.

As a result, students “regularly exceed” the expectations of their education, health and care plan, such as gaining meaningful paid employment or participating in professional art exhibitions.

The report praised leaders for improving the use of learners starting points to plan curriculums and for teachers’ frequent reviewing of learner targets, which helps them to progress “swiftly”.

Inspectors were also impressed by the range of “high-quality” work experience activities and a personalised careers programme that matches learners’ aspirations.

Ofsted said: “Staff take exceptional care to plan learners’ next steps as they prepare to leave the college. Future placements are well considered, and close liaison with adult services and employers ensures well-planned and helpful support is in place.”

“Learners feel reassured and secure when they finish their studies, and continue to develop their skills and confidence,” the report added.

Meanwhile, the work of the therapy team was highlighted for their specialised training techniques to upskill teachers and learning support assistants (LSA) to help learners with communication skills.

One strategy inspectors pointed out was the “wondering aloud” practice, which encourages learners who previously could not verbalise their thoughts to contribute to short conversations.

“Consequently, learners make excellent progress from their starting points,” the report said. 

Williams added: “What makes me especially proud is that the inspectors saw the real Oakwood – the way we support each learner as a whole person. Our therapeutic approach isn’t just something we talk about; it’s something we live every day, making sure every young person feels safe, confident and valued.”

Ofsted added they were pleased that teachers and LSAs set high expectations and model good practice so learners can develop independence and confidence.

The governors were also commended for their expertise and active involvement in the college.

“They actively encourage leaders to use reflective practices to improve learners’ experiences,” inspectors said.

