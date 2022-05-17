Revealed: 6 colleges chosen to host WorldSkills UK national finals 2022

The six colleges that will host the WorldSkills UK national finals this year have been named today.
Barking & Dagenham, Belfast Metropolitan, Blackpool & The Fylde, Cardiff & Vale, Edinburgh and Middlesbrough colleges have been chosen as the venues for a total of 62 finals between them during the week commencing November 14.
The UK’s most skilled students and apprentices will compete for gold in trades (see full list below) ranging from bricklaying to culinary arts, and aircraft maintenance to hairdressing.
Competitors who impress under the pressure of a national final could be in with a chance of representing the UK at the “skills Olympics” in France in 2024.
Winners will be revealed in a special live medal ceremony show presented by TV presenter Steph McGovern from her Packed Lunch Studio on Friday November 25.
WorldSkills UK deputy chief executive Ben Blackledge said he hopes witnessing the drama of the finals live will “inspire young people to keep developing their technical and employability skills”.
During the finals, the host colleges will run events showcasing what they offer, providing careers advice and giving visitors the opportunity to talk to employers and industry experts.
People who cannot get to a local event will be able to follow online through a special broadcast featuring live finals action, as well as interviews and advice from previous winners, experts and career advisors.
Zoe Lewis, principal of Middlesbrough College Group, said she was “incredibly proud” to have been chosen by WorldSkills UK as “one of only a handful of hosts for this major competition”.
“We’re training people at the cutting edge of technology and knowledge, and this competition brings together the very best up and coming talent in these sectors,” she added.
The finals are the culmination of a seven-month process including regional heats and intensive training.
The skills finals to be hosted by each college:
Barking & Dagenham College is hosting 11 finals
|Laboratory Technician
|Electronic Security Systems
|Fire Security
|Foundation Skills: Horticulture
|Landscape Gardening
|Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
|Industry 4.0
|Automation
|Mechatronics
|Floristry
|Accountancy Technician
Belfast Met College is hosting 4 finals
|Confectionery and Patisserie
|Culinary Arts
|Restaurant Service
|Hairdressing
Blackpool & The Fylde College is hosting 13 finals
|Beauty Therapist
|Beauty Therapy Practitioner
|CNC Turning
|CNC Milling
|Commercial Make-Up
|Creative Media Make-Up
|Manufacturing Team Challenge
|Nail Technician
|Construction MetalWork
|Industrial Electronics
|IT Support Technician
|Network Systems Administrator
|Network Infrastructure Technician
Cardiff & Vale College is hosting 14 finals
|Foundation Skills: Health & Social Care
|Health and Social Care
|Foundation Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business
|Foundation Skills: Hairdressing
|Foundation Skills: Restaurant Services
|Digital Media Production
|Foundation Skills: Catering
|Foundation Skills: Media
|Foundation Skills: Motor Vehicle
|Aircraft Maintenance
|Automotive Body Repair
|Automotive Refinishing
|Automotive Technology
|Heavy Vehicle Engineering
Edinburgh College is hosting 11 finals
|Bricklaying
|Carpentry
|Foundation Skills: Woodworking
|Furniture & Cabinet Making
|Joinery
|Painting and Decorating
|Plastering
|Plastering and Drywall Systems
|Roofing and Tiling
|Stonemasonry
|Wall and Floor Tiling
Middlesbrough College is hosting 9 finals
|3D Digital Game Art
|Cyber Security
|Digital Construction
|Electrical Installation
|Graphic Design
|Mechanical Engineering: CAD
|Plumbing
|Web Design
|Welding
