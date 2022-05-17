Home Latest news from FE Week
WorldSkills

Revealed: 6 colleges chosen to host WorldSkills UK national finals 2022

A total of 62 finals will be held between them in November

A total of 62 finals will be held between them in November

17 May 2022, 11:43

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
worldskills

The six colleges that will host the WorldSkills UK national finals this year have been named today.

Barking & Dagenham, Belfast Metropolitan, Blackpool & The Fylde, Cardiff & Vale, Edinburgh and Middlesbrough colleges have been chosen as the venues for a total of 62 finals between them during the week commencing November 14.

The UK’s most skilled students and apprentices will compete for gold in trades (see full list below) ranging from bricklaying to culinary arts, and aircraft maintenance to hairdressing.

Competitors who impress under the pressure of a national final could be in with a chance of representing the UK at the “skills Olympics” in France in 2024.

Winners will be revealed in a special live medal ceremony show presented by TV presenter Steph McGovern from her Packed Lunch Studio on Friday November 25. 

WorldSkills UK deputy chief executive Ben Blackledge said he hopes witnessing the drama of the finals live will “inspire young people to keep developing their technical and employability skills”.

During the finals, the host colleges will run events showcasing what they offer, providing careers advice and giving visitors the opportunity to talk to employers and industry experts. 

People who cannot get to a local event will be able to follow online through a special broadcast featuring live finals action, as well as interviews and advice from previous winners, experts and career advisors. 

Zoe Lewis, principal of Middlesbrough College Group, said she was “incredibly proud” to have been chosen by WorldSkills UK as “one of only a handful of hosts for this major competition”.

“We’re training people at the cutting edge of technology and knowledge, and this competition brings together the very best up and coming talent in these sectors,” she added.

The finals are the culmination of a seven-month process including regional heats and intensive training.

The skills finals to be hosted by each college:

Barking & Dagenham College is hosting 11 finals

Laboratory Technician
Electronic Security Systems 
Fire Security
Foundation Skills: Horticulture
Landscape Gardening
Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
Industry 4.0
Automation
Mechatronics
Floristry
Accountancy Technician
Barking & Dagenham College

Belfast Met College is hosting 4 finals

Confectionery and Patisserie
Culinary Arts
Restaurant Service
Hairdressing
Belfast Met College

Blackpool & The Fylde College is hosting 13 finals

Beauty Therapist
Beauty Therapy Practitioner
CNC Turning
CNC Milling 
Commercial Make-Up
Creative Media Make-Up
Manufacturing Team Challenge
Nail Technician
Construction MetalWork
Industrial Electronics
IT Support Technician
Network Systems Administrator
Network Infrastructure Technician
Blackpool and Fylde College

Cardiff & Vale College is hosting 14 finals

Foundation Skills: Health & Social Care
Health and Social Care
Foundation Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business
Foundation Skills: Hairdressing
Foundation Skills: Restaurant Services
Digital Media Production
Foundation Skills: Catering
Foundation Skills: Media
Foundation Skills: Motor Vehicle
Aircraft Maintenance
Automotive Body Repair
Automotive Refinishing
Automotive Technology
Heavy Vehicle Engineering
Cardiff & Vale College

Edinburgh College is hosting 11 finals

Bricklaying
Carpentry
Foundation Skills: Woodworking
Furniture & Cabinet Making
Joinery
Painting and Decorating
Plastering
Plastering and Drywall Systems
Roofing and Tiling
Stonemasonry
Wall and Floor Tiling
Edinburgh College

Middlesbrough College is hosting 9 finals

3D Digital Game Art
Cyber Security
Digital Construction
Electrical Installation
Graphic Design
Mechanical Engineering: CAD
Plumbing
Web Design
Welding
Middlesbrough College

More from this theme

WorldSkills

REVEALED: UK elite skills team to go for gold at Worldskills

The country's top technical students and apprentices have been chosen to represent the UK at the world's elite skills...

Shane Chowen

WorldSkills

Poland to replace Russia as host for EuroSkills 2023

WorldSkills Europe approached the three member countries that had previously expressed intentions to bid to host the EuroSkills Competition...

Will Nott

WorldSkills

EuroSkills 2023 moved from St Petersburg as WorldSkills suspends Russia and Belarus amid invasion of Ukraine

Russia and Belarus have been suspended from WorldSkills competitions and the EuroSkills 2023 event will no longer be held...

Will Nott

WorldSkills

Getting ready for Shanghai: inside WorldSkills UK’s motivational bootcamp

"I want you all to take a moment to think about why you want that gold medal"

Will Nott

Inclusion, WorldSkills

WorldSkills UK diversity heroes shortlist announced

WorldSkills UK have announced the hopeful heroes up for awards for advancing inclusion and diversity in skills.

FE Week Reporter

WorldSkills
worldskills

WorldSkills UK medal winners announced on C4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch

Competitors from across the UK came together to celebrate each other's success

Fraser Whieldon

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.