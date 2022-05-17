Revealed: 6 colleges chosen to host WorldSkills UK national finals 2022

A total of 62 finals will be held between them in November

The six colleges that will host the WorldSkills UK national finals this year have been named today.

Barking & Dagenham, Belfast Metropolitan, Blackpool & The Fylde, Cardiff & Vale, Edinburgh and Middlesbrough colleges have been chosen as the venues for a total of 62 finals between them during the week commencing November 14.

The UK’s most skilled students and apprentices will compete for gold in trades (see full list below) ranging from bricklaying to culinary arts, and aircraft maintenance to hairdressing.

Competitors who impress under the pressure of a national final could be in with a chance of representing the UK at the “skills Olympics” in France in 2024.

Winners will be revealed in a special live medal ceremony show presented by TV presenter Steph McGovern from her Packed Lunch Studio on Friday November 25.

WorldSkills UK deputy chief executive Ben Blackledge said he hopes witnessing the drama of the finals live will “inspire young people to keep developing their technical and employability skills”.

During the finals, the host colleges will run events showcasing what they offer, providing careers advice and giving visitors the opportunity to talk to employers and industry experts.

People who cannot get to a local event will be able to follow online through a special broadcast featuring live finals action, as well as interviews and advice from previous winners, experts and career advisors.

Zoe Lewis, principal of Middlesbrough College Group, said she was “incredibly proud” to have been chosen by WorldSkills UK as “one of only a handful of hosts for this major competition”.

“We’re training people at the cutting edge of technology and knowledge, and this competition brings together the very best up and coming talent in these sectors,” she added.

The finals are the culmination of a seven-month process including regional heats and intensive training.

The skills finals to be hosted by each college:

Barking & Dagenham College is hosting 11 finals

Laboratory Technician Electronic Security Systems Fire Security Foundation Skills: Horticulture Landscape Gardening Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Industry 4.0 Automation Mechatronics Floristry Accountancy Technician

Barking & Dagenham College

Belfast Met College is hosting 4 finals

Confectionery and Patisserie Culinary Arts Restaurant Service Hairdressing

Belfast Met College

Blackpool & The Fylde College is hosting 13 finals

Blackpool and Fylde College

Cardiff & Vale College is hosting 14 finals

Foundation Skills: Health & Social Care Health and Social Care Foundation Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business Foundation Skills: Hairdressing Foundation Skills: Restaurant Services Digital Media Production Foundation Skills: Catering Foundation Skills: Media Foundation Skills: Motor Vehicle Aircraft Maintenance Automotive Body Repair Automotive Refinishing Automotive Technology Heavy Vehicle Engineering

Cardiff & Vale College

Edinburgh College is hosting 11 finals

Bricklaying Carpentry Foundation Skills: Woodworking Furniture & Cabinet Making Joinery Painting and Decorating Plastering Plastering and Drywall Systems Roofing and Tiling Stonemasonry Wall and Floor Tiling

Edinburgh College

Middlesbrough College is hosting 9 finals