The sector has watched provider after provider collapse under a crushing ‘inadequate’ Ofsted grade and DfE contract termination. Each time, we blame poor leadership or funding cuts. As a former internal quality assurer (IQA) at a recently liquidated provider, I suspect the root cause lies deeper: a flawed organisational design.

Research shows that when structure does not match strategy, it can lead to fragmented execution. Essentially if a provider’s structure is not aligned with its strategy, it is doomed to fail from the start.

The typical response to standardising quality is to centralise control structurally. Quite often, this takes the form of a rigid functional hierarchy where quality and delivery form isolated pillars. In theory, this creates a clear chain of command and uniform compliance. In practice, it risks a fatal disconnect.