‘Outstanding’ university bootcamps praised by Ofsted

A university-run skills bootcamp programme has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted for its “highly effective” courses that are popular with learners leaving military service.

During an inspection in July this year, the education inspectorate found Bath Spa University’s adult learning offer, which includes four-week skills bootcamps and tailored learning courses, was “exceptional” and “expertly” designed.

Taught from a grade 1 listed manor house in Corsham, Wiltshire, the university’s level 3 skills bootcamps train learners who are transitioning from military to civilian life in project management skills combined with artificial intelligence.

Inspectors said the course includes an “exceptional” curriculum that is co-designed by industry experts, taught by “exceptionally helpful” staff, and leaves learners with industry-recognised qualifications.

This includes British Computer Society certificates in ‘agile’ project management and artificial intelligence.

Vice-chancellor Georgina Andrews said the university is “incredibly proud” of its work and the ‘outstanding’ Ofsted judgement.

She added: “It’s wonderful to see the ‘highly supportive and welcoming environment’ recognised, alongside the ‘exceptional’ and ‘highly impactful’ provisions provided with it.

“This recognition is a testament to the short course unit and inclusive communities teams within [Bath Spa University’s] Centre for Innovation and Knowledge Exchange who have worked tirelessly to ensure our provision is of the highest possible standard.

“This standard runs across all of our short courses and adult skills work and we pride ourselves in delivering an outstanding service across all of our work.”

The university also runs publicly funded tailored learning courses in creative arts from centres in Radstock, Somerset, and Twerton, Bath, which are aimed at learners who are not in education, training or employment.

Ofsted found the courses, which served fewer than five people when they visited, help “almost all” learners into employment or pathways to higher education.

Teachers “skilfully” inspire adults, including those facing “barriers to learning” in disciplines such as printmaking and painting through interesting and “stimulating” courses.

Managers at the university ensure a “highly effective culture of continuous improvement” and governors provide a “high level of challenge” to support leaders, Ofsted noted.

University bootcamps

Skills bootcamps are a relatively new format of DfE-funded learning that involve training, work experience, and a guaranteed job interview over a period of up to 16 weeks.

Several universities including Bath Spa University, Nottingham Trent, and Northeastern University London have launched skills bootcamps programmes since their launch in 2020 as part of then-chancellor Rishi Sunak’s attempt to train more adults in areas of national skills shortages such as digital skills, manufacturing and construction.

The skills bootcamp programme is ultimately funded by the Department for Education, with a total of £350 million allocated through a national contract or shared out between mayoral combined authorities and local authorities this financial year.

With its £4.6 million allocation, West of England Combined Authority is funding 33 skills bootcamps, including £58,000 for Bath Spa University’s project management course.

Other skills bootcamps offer training for sectors include retrofitting, leadership and management, digital animation, HGV driving, and festival workforce.

The most up-to-date national statistics for the courses, for 2022-23, show that about one third of the 42,340 adults who started courses progressed in their current jobs, or secured new business opportunities if they were self-employed.