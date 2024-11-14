The government may 'evolve' how the courses are funded next year

Skills bootcamps failed to win jobs or progression at work for almost two thirds of learners in 2022-23, data released today suggests.

Department for Education figures for the third year of the scheme show 42,340 adults started the short training courses.

Of those, 15,580 (37 per cent) moved into a new job or apprenticeship, progressed in their current job or secured a new business opportunity if they were self-employed.

The figure is a 1 percentage point increase on the previous year, suggesting national performance did not improve despite the number of starts more than doubling from 18,110 in 2021-22.

The proportion of learners who finished their bootcamp was flat at two-thirds, which equated to 27,730 in 2022-23.

Inspired by coding bootcamps that emerged in the US in the 2010s, bootcamps are a new format of DfE-funded learning that involve training, work experience and a guaranteed job interview over a period of up to 16 weeks.

They aim to help people into sectors such as software development, data analysis, rail engineering, specialist welding, HGV driving and construction.

‘Patchy’ bootcamps data

Experts and bootcamp providers are positive about the upskilling potential of bootcamps but some question whether they should continue in their current form.

Simon Ashworth, deputy chief executive at the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, told FE Week the measures of success set by the government – which budgeted £500 million for bootcamps between 2020 and 2025 – are “too narrow” and fail to recognise the positive impact of bootcamps.

He said: “At our conference last week it was reassuring to hear there is ‘definitely a future’ for skills bootcamps and we look forward to working with the DfE on the evolution.”

Providers are paid for bootcamps in three “milestone” instalments based on learners’ performance, with the final conditional on whether positive outcomes such as a new job have been achieved.

Mark Dawe, chief executive of The Skills Network which delivers bootcamps in industries including cyber security and early years, said in his provider’s ‘good’ Ofsted report this year the inspectorate recognised “many of our bootcamp learners got positive outcomes, including jobs, [but] just didn’t meet the strict DfE contract criteria for payment”.

He added: “Having spent so much time and energy setting up these programmes we hope the local areas recognise these benefits and continue to support the bootcamp programmes.”

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Learning and Work Institute, agreed the principle of bootcamps, with focused training designed alongside employers and aiming for a guaranteed interview at the end, is “sound and indeed common in lots of other provision already”.

But his organisation’s research found “more than half of participants already have a higher education qualification” and data on impact and outcomes is “patchy at best”.

He said: “At a time of limited resources we should be focusing help where it’s most needed. The indicators are bootcamps are missing the mark.”

Today’s data, which covers courses that ended at least 20 months ago, comes two months after the DfE released 2021-22 data following a two-and-a-half-year delay blamed on Covid and the general election.

Chance to evolve

Last week, Kate Ridley-Moy, director of apprenticeships and skills bootcamps at the DfE, said there is “definitely a future” for the courses beyond their funding cut-off date in March.

She told the Association of Employment and Learning Providers autumn conference that the programmes could potentially “evolve” into a fundable option through the reformed growth and skills levy.

She said: “There definitely is a future for skills bootcamps. We’re also thinking about how, in a reformed growth and skills levy, there is a call for shorter courses for employed people.”

‘Consistent’ with other programmes

Ian Ross, chief executive officer of Whitehead-Ross Education which delivers bootcamps, said the proportion of learners progressing from a skills bootcamp into jobs is “consistent with national programmes from other government departments”.

He told FE Week that 36 per cent of Department for Work and Pensions Restart participants get a job, and added it was “always unrealistic” for the DfE to expect 75 per cent of skills bootcamps learners would progress to paid employment or in-work progression.

He said: “Whilst our own skills bootcamp delivery is doing better in comparison to these national figures with 42.3 per cent of learners progressing into employment, bootcamps are new for most providers like us.

“We started delivering bootcamps in October 2023 and are constantly learning what works best and evolving our delivery as each cohort finishes.”

DfE was approached for comment.