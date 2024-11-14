First rise in teachers’ pension contributions since 2015 proposed

The government is proposing the first rise in employee contributions to the teachers’ pension scheme since 2015 to avoid a shortfall in the fund.

However, the Department for Education said rates would not rise for the lowest-paid, and the monthly impact for an employee earning £110,000 a year is estimated to be £17 – which equates to just under £200 a year.

The department is also consulting on changing Teacher Pension Scheme (TPS) legislation to extend a pensions guarantee policy to college teachers who are compulsorily transferred to private companies providing public services.

It comes after the skills minister Jacqui Smith announced earlier this week that FE colleges will get a “crown guarantee” the local government pension scheme (LGPS), expected to lower contribution rates and save around £30 million.

In a consultation published today, the DfE explained the six “contribution tier” rates had remained the same since 2015, but the thresholds at which each rate is paid had increased annually in line with inflation.

Increases in thresholds leaves shortfall

As a result, the “estimated yield” from the current structure is now 9.45 per cent, whereas members are “required collectively to contribute 9.6 per cent across the whole scheme membership”.

This is “primarily because of the member contribution tier thresholds increasing at a higher rate (based on CPI) than average salary growth, which has affected the expected distribution of the membership in the contribution tiers”.

The DfE said it had accepted a “unanimous recommendation” from the Government Actuary’s Department and TPS advisory board “to retain the current six-tier structure with the forecast shortfall met by an increase of 0.3 percentage points for tiers 2-6”.

The result would be…

No change in the 7.4 per cent rate for those earning up to £34,289.

rate for those earning Those earning between £34,290 and £46,158.99 would see their rate increase from 8.6 to 8.9 per cent .

would see their rate increase from . Those earning between £46,159 and £54,729.99 would see their rate increase from 9.6 to 9.9 per cent .

would see their rate increase from . Those earning between £54,730 and £72,534.99 would see their rate increase from 10.2 to 10.5 per cent.

would see their rate increase from Those earning between £72,535 and £98,909.99 would see their rate increase from 11.3 to 11.6 per cent.

would see their rate increase from And those earning between £98,909-plus would see their rate increase from 11.7 to 12 per cent.

Increases of up to £200 a year

The DfE said the “particular circumstances of a member will determine the precise effect”, but provided “the estimated impact on take-home pay (i.e. after tax relief has been applied) for the majority of members”.

It said a teacher on £30,000 would pay no extra contributions, a teacher on £50,000 would pay an extra £10 a month or £120 a year, and someone on £110,000 would pay an extra £17 a month, or £198 a year.

New Fair Deal for colleges

The DfE confirmed it would have to amend the TPS regulations to extend the New Fair Deal (NFD) to college teachers, who would maintain access to their TPS pension when they are transferred over to private sector companies providing public services.

The changes are pending the outcome of a Treasury consultation which opened in September, when FE Week reported that the reform is more likely to impact members of the LGPS in colleges i.e. cleaners and support staff rather than teachers.

The Treasury intends to open up the NFD to colleges, which proposed to unlock non-statutory policy to colleges now they are public sector organisations.

“As a result of the reclassification and the resulting policy change, continuing access to the TPS will be permitted for employees of FE establishments where the transfer provides for this,” the consultation document outlined.

“This will allow them to retain access to the scheme, while they remain employed on that public service contract,” it added.