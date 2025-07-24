Online learning flattens barriers in the age of devolution

From coastal towns to busy parents, not everyone can ride a motorbike to a training centre like I can. As power shifts to regions, online education must be part of the plan—or risk deepening inequality

From coastal towns to busy parents, not everyone can ride a motorbike to a training centre like I can. As power shifts to regions, online education must be part of the plan—or risk deepening inequality

Devolution in post-16 education isn’t a passing policy trend – it’s the direction of travel, whatever your political stripes. Whether you’re enthusiastic or cautious, the reality is that localism is here, and it’s expanding.

Thanks to technology, we live in an era of extraordinary accessibility. Entertainment, information and services are at our fingertips streaming into our homes. Sometimes, it sparks unlikely comebacks. Kate Bush’s resurgence through Stranger Things wasn’t just a pop culture moment – it reminded us that timing and access can bring long-standing talent back into the spotlight.

We should treat online learning the same way. It’s not new, but it’s never been more powerful. As we embrace devolution and build more responsive systems, we must not overlook the transformational potential of online education.

Local leaders understand their communities – the challenges, employers and opportunities. From tackling youth unemployment to green skills pathways, a local approach enables decisions closer to where they matter most.

Devolution gives colleges, training providers and community organisations the platform to shape provision that reflects local ambitions. But delivery models must not unintentionally narrow access. While “local” speaks to geography, skills challenges don’t respect borders, and neither do learners.

Flexibility: The other local solution

I spend a lot of time on the road, putting miles on my beloved motorbike visiting colleges, combined authorities and more. No two places are the same but the barriers learners face often are.

And while I have the freedom to choose my route, many don’t have access to transport or the flexibility to fit learning into their lives.

Not everyone can reach a training centre. Geography, travel costs, caring duties or health concerns can all make attendance a challenge.

That’s where online learning becomes essential. It opens doors for:

Rural and coastal learners

Parents and carers

Individuals with health needs

Shift workers

Adults returning to education

The list goes on. Online learning isn’t an add-on, it’s a core enabler of inclusion. At recent conferences, the message was clear: if we want inclusion, we need flexibility.

Like many Kate Bush tracks, online learning has stood the test of time in adapting and expanding and is now more relevant than ever.

Aligning with national strategy

The industrial strategy, Building a Britain Fit for the Future, makes clear that skills are key to growth. One pillar, ‘people,’ calls for a world-class technical education system.

Online learning supports that vision. It connects people to opportunity enabling reskilling, career shifts and wider participation.

Some of the best ideas aren’t new, they just need the right moment. Like Running Up That Hill, online learning is being recognised for what it’s always been: effective, accessible and essential.

Connecting the dots

If devolution is about local need, we need systems, not silos.

No one provider can do it all. Strong systems connect colleges, training providers, community learning, employers and local authorities working together.

That’s the power of devolution: connecting the dots. Or as Bush might say: less Cloudbusting, more clarity.

Don’t keep learners on the hill

In 2023, I wrote a Bon Jovi inspired article and said, “devolution is not incompatible with learner demand, but it is a barrier.” That still stands. When systems favour what’s nearby over what’s accessible, learners are left running up that hill.

Online learning flattens that hill. It meets people where they are. Like Bush’s chart return, it shows trusted solutions still create transformative results.

Let’s not let geography decide futures

Devolution holds promise. Local leaders can build bold, inclusive systems. But that means going beyond what’s on the doorstep.

Let’s stay true to the spirit of localism meeting learners where they are, in classrooms or online. As Kate Bush might say, stop wuthering and build systems that help every learner fly, not fall.