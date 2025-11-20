Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofsted

Ofsted deputy chief Matthew Coffey to retire

The former FE teacher will leave the watchdog next month

The former FE teacher will leave the watchdog next month

20 Nov 2025, 11:47

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Ofsted’s deputy chief inspector Matthew Coffey has announced he will retire next month after nearly three decades in education inspection. 

Coffey, whose career in education began teaching at a catering and hospitality training provider, joined Ofsted from the Adult Learning Inspectorate (ALI) when the two bodies merged in 2007. His first inspection role was at the ALI’s predecessor, the Training Standards Council, in 1998. 

His rise through the Ofsted ranks began when he was promoted from regional director to national director for further education and skills in 2011. He was appointed chief operating officer (COO) in 2014 and later given the title deputy chief inspector. 

He was made a companion of the Order of the Bath in 2018 for services to education. 

As COO, Coffey has been responsible for overseeing Ofsted’s corporate, data, planning, performance and communications functions. Staff were informed of his retirement this morning.

The announcement comes as Ofsted begins the first inspections under its new ‘report card’ model.

Coffey, who has served under five Ofsted chief inspectors, will be the second high-profile FE departure from the inspectorate this year after Paul Joyce, the former national FE director, left to become deputy principal at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College. 

Senior inspector Denise Olander was made interim deputy director for FE and skills. Interviews for a permanent post-holder were due to take place this month.

It’s not yet known if Ofsted will appoint a replacement for Coffey. 

Latest education roles from

Senior Co-Chief Executive Officer

Senior Co-Chief Executive Officer

Scholars' Education Trust

View job
Deputy Principal, Curriculum & Quality

Deputy Principal, Curriculum & Quality

City College Plymouth

View job
Group Principal & Chief Executive

Group Principal & Chief Executive

Windsor Forest Colleges Group

View job
Regional Education Directors

Regional Education Directors

Lift Schools

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A Decade of Impact: Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards Celebrate 10 Years of Inspiring Change at Landmark London Event

Friday 7th November 2025 - Over 700 guests gathered at the Hilton London Metropole for the 10th annual Multicultural...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

EPA reform: changes inevitable, but not unfamiliar

Change is coming and, as always with FE, it’s seemingly inevitable. I’ve spent over 20 years working in the sector....

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Funding Is Flowing, Demand Is Rising — It’s Time for FE to Deliver on Green Skills

As the UK races toward net zero, the government says it wants to back 2 million green jobs by...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Helping every learner use AI responsibly

AI didn’t wait to be invited into the classroom. It burst in mid-lesson. Across UK colleges, learners are already...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted

New Ofsted inspection process is FE sector’s ‘chance to shine’, says Oliver

Watchdog also reveals it will publish first report cards in batches ‘so no one feels exposed’

Billy Camden

Ofsted
Exclusive

IoTs quit after spotlight shifts to new TECs

Ministers recently reversed plans to wind down the institutes altogether, it is understood

Josh Mellor

Ofsted

Revealed: New Ofsted triggers for college intervention

Leadership changes could be enforced if local skills needs are not met, according to refreshed guidance

Anviksha Patel

Apprenticeships, Ofsted

DfE sets out apprenticeship intervention rules for new Ofsted regime

Sanctions on poor-performing training providers will be considered on a case-by-case basis as Ofsted's new inspection regime beds in

Shane Chowen

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *