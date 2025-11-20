Ofsted deputy chief Matthew Coffey to retire

The former FE teacher will leave the watchdog next month

Ofsted’s deputy chief inspector Matthew Coffey has announced he will retire next month after nearly three decades in education inspection.

Coffey, whose career in education began teaching at a catering and hospitality training provider, joined Ofsted from the Adult Learning Inspectorate (ALI) when the two bodies merged in 2007. His first inspection role was at the ALI’s predecessor, the Training Standards Council, in 1998.

His rise through the Ofsted ranks began when he was promoted from regional director to national director for further education and skills in 2011. He was appointed chief operating officer (COO) in 2014 and later given the title deputy chief inspector.

He was made a companion of the Order of the Bath in 2018 for services to education.

As COO, Coffey has been responsible for overseeing Ofsted’s corporate, data, planning, performance and communications functions. Staff were informed of his retirement this morning.

The announcement comes as Ofsted begins the first inspections under its new ‘report card’ model.

Coffey, who has served under five Ofsted chief inspectors, will be the second high-profile FE departure from the inspectorate this year after Paul Joyce, the former national FE director, left to become deputy principal at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College.

Senior inspector Denise Olander was made interim deputy director for FE and skills. Interviews for a permanent post-holder were due to take place this month.

It’s not yet known if Ofsted will appoint a replacement for Coffey.