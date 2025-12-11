Ofqual: On-screen exams could be introduced by 2030

Exam boards can submit proposals for two on-screen specifications for lower entry subjects, regulator says

On-screen exams could be introduced for some GCSE and A Level subjects by 2030, the head of Ofqual has said, in a big step towards making exams digital.

Ofqual plans to allow exam boards to introduce up to two on-screen specifications for GCSEs and A Level qualifications with less than 100,000 entries per year.

Chief regulator Sir Ian Bauckham said it was “important to start small” and that Ofqual will “have a very close eye to fairness” when assessing proposals.

It comes after a three-year-long research project by the regulator and the Department for Education, published today, identified “potential benefits” but also “significant challenges” for on-screen exams.

Ofqual has launched a consultation on its proposals running until March 5. The regulator then plans to hold a technical consultation next year, and if plans proceed, exam boards can then submit proposals.

Boards have praised Ofqual’s “rigorous approach” despite plans limiting the scope of subjects eligible for on-screen assessments in the near future.

What subjects could have on-screen assessments?

Exam boards were developing plans for on-screen assessments – but announced they had been delayed in December 2024. All required Ofqual approval.

Pearson Edexcel wanted to give students the choice to take GCSE language and literature on-screen in summer 2025, and OCR had plans to launch a digitally assessed computer science GCSE.

AQA had published proposals for parts of GCSE Italian and Polish to be assessed digitally by 2026, with plans for bigger subjects to be partly on-screen assessed in 2030.

But Ofqual’s proposal means the majority of GCSE subjects would not be eligible for on-screen assessments.

Eligible subjects would include German, which had 32,430 entries last academic year, design and technology (77,770 entries), physical education (79,285 entries), food preparation and nutrition (55,035 entries) and drama (48,650 entries).

For A Level subjects, only maths (105,755 entries) would be disqualified for on-screen assessment, as all other subjects had below 100,000 entries.

Bauckham told FE Week’s sister publication Schools Week: “The first step here is the introduction of specific regulations, and that’s because at the moment, there is no regulation to manage the entry of on-screen qualifications into the market.”

He added it was “important to start small” by targeting GCSE subjects with lower uptakes, as it “would be lower stakes and easier for schools to deliver”.

On what subjects may be chosen by exam boards, Bauckham said: “We think it’s going to be a range. We’re not absolutely certain that all of them are going to submit specifications either.

“Developing a new specification does require resource that they will have to put in.”

On-screen and paper versions would be offered as completely separate qualifications, but it is not clear whether schools and colleges will be able to offer both qualifications with students choosing whether to take an on-screen or paper assessment.

‘A pragmatic way forward’

Exam boards have welcomed Ofqual’s proposals – despite the regulator limiting the subjects it could introduce on-screen assessments for. None shared details of which subjects they were considering.

AQA chief executive Colin Hughes said: “Not introducing digital exams would be a disservice to young people. In many cases, their future jobs will involve digital devices.

“We recognise there are concerns about issues such as fairness, sockets and space. That’s why we believe that digital exams should be introduced in a measured, paced way, beginning with subjects for which digital delivery offers a clear benefit, and where the shift is least disruptive”.

Myles McGinley, managing director of Cambridge OCR, said Ofqual’s “regulatory approach should be robust while allowing for innovation where it improves assessment experience”.

OCR said it will continue its work on a fully on-screen computer science GCSE and will consider other suitable subjects in the coming months.

Chief executive of WJEC Ian Morgan said the proposed cap of 100,000 maximum entries “offers reassurance to stakeholders, particularly schools and colleges, in managing the transition towards greater use of digital assessment and represents a pragmatic way forward”.

Morgan said there remains “substantial work” to be done to assess which subjects would be suitable for on-screen assessment.

Pepe Di’lasio, general secretary of the Association of College and School Leaders, said: “This would represent a significant change, with many practical issues, and a measured approach is the right way to proceed.”

‘Very close eye to fairness’

The exams regulator would also publish guidance on platforms and devices that would be suitable for use in on-screen exams. Students would not be able to use their own device.

Bauckham said when assessing proposals, Ofqual “will have a very close eye to fairness, and anything that is demonstrably going to increase unfairness will be pushed back, and they’ll be asked to think again before they can market it to schools and colleges”.

Schools and colleges will be given three years with an assessment specification before an exam takes place. Two of these will teaching years.

This means the first-on screen assessment would likely be taken towards the end of the decade, Ofqual said.

Research carried out by Ofqual and the DfE found “potential benefits such as improved accessibility, particularly for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), greater operational efficiency, and alignment with a digital society”.

But it continued there are “significant challenges” including “unequal access to digital technology, inconsistent IT infrastructure, technical risks and concerns about fairness, standards and delivery”.