Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges, Ofsted

North East college group upgraded to Ofsted ‘outstanding’

Education Training Collective recognised for promoting ambitious curriculums that align to local skills priorities

Education Training Collective recognised for promoting ambitious curriculums that align to local skills priorities

13 May 2025, 11:32

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A Teesside college group has been awarded top marks by Ofsted inspectors for its “very clear” vision to deliver high-quality education across the board.

The Education Training Collective (ETC), which comprises six colleges and training providers, has been upgraded to ‘outstanding’ in a new report this morning by Ofsted, a boost from its 2022 ‘good’ rating.

The group was given full marks in all but one area; its apprenticeships provision was rated ‘good’.

Ofsted visited the group of colleges and training providers between March 18 to 21, which had 3,376 young and adult learners and apprentices enrolled across the six providers at the time.

The ETC comprises of: Bede Sixth Form College, NETA Training, Redcar and Cleveland College, Stockton Riverside College, The Skills Academy in Billingham, and Innersummit in Gateshead.

Inspectors were wowed by the “highly inclusive, supportive and welcoming culture” in the group and the improvements made since the last inspection.

“This is a phenomenal result for every staff member and student across the group,” said ETC’s chief executive and group principal, Grant Glendinning. “The result represents the pinnacle of years of hard work, determination and a firm commitment by all to get us to this point.”

Learners were commended for their “exemplary” behaviour and positive attitudes about their studies.

“They embrace the strong sense of belonging that they experience at all campuses. They feel valued and respected, regardless of their backgrounds,” inspectors added.

Ofsted praised learners with high needs, who make “impressive” progress in delivering the outcomes in their education, health and care plans.

They were also impressed with those on supported internships at Amazon who develop the skills and knowledge “rapidly”.

Meanwhile, adult learners also grasp skills quickly. ESOL learners at Stockton Riverside College swiftly develop their conversational English, “often from a very low base” so they can deal with finances and health appointments.

Teachers ‘sharp focus’ on English and maths

Teachers were found to use “highly effective” teaching strategies and plan their teaching “exceptionally well”.

Teachers also have a “sharp focus” on developing learners’ and apprentices’ skills in English and mathematics, who subsequently improve their skills and successfully apply them to their technical subjects.

Staff also give learners “excellent opportunities” to develop their personal and community skills, such as volunteering for the Salvation Army and learning about consensual relationships and the dangers of toxic masculinity and domestic violence.

“They are confident to challenge peers over inappropriate behaviour,” inspectors said of learners.

The report also outlined the “strong” contribution to meeting skills needs from the group’s strong relationship with employers and stakeholders to meet Tees Valley skills priorities.

“Leaders have a very clear vision to provide high-quality training and education across the Tees Valley,” Ofsted said.

The watchdog noted leaders have developed an “ambitious” and broad range of vocational and academic courses to meet the community’s needs.

The group delivers skills bootcamps for adults and provision for growth sectors like renewable energy, health and social care, and professional skills, working closely with the Tees Valley Combined Authority and local councils.

Inspectors were pleased with the group’s partnership with BP to develop a “highly successful” clean energy technician scholarship, based at the clean energy education hub at Redcar and Cleveland College. 

Meanwhile, Ofsted said that the group’s governance is “exceptionally strong”. Governors were found to have extensive experience and provide rigorous scrutiny and oversight of the strengths and weaknesses across the six providers.

Jason Faulkner, ETC deputy chief executive officer, said: “Achieving outstanding is amazing for our students, for our staff, our communities and stakeholders. However, it is important that we continue to be amazing and continue to deliver outstanding services as it is our duty as local colleges serving our communities.” 

Stuart Blackett, chair of the ETC governing board, said: “This Ofsted result is massively important to us as a group of colleges and training providers. To achieve the outstanding grade is external validation of the brilliant work that we, as governors, know the team does, each and every day.”

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Skills Bootcamps Are Changing – What FE Colleges Must Know 

Skills Bootcamps are evolving as funding moves to local control and digital skills trends shift. Code Institute, an Ofsted...

Code Institute

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Building Strong Leadership for Effective T Level Implementation

Are you struggling with T Level curriculum and implementation, or building strong employer relationships? Do you want to develop...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges

Labour won’t release brake on car mechanic lecturer plan

Challenges in getting Labour government to fund lecturer pilots, scheme developers say

Anviksha Patel

Colleges
Exclusive

AoC strips Weston of governance award following Phillips scandal

Membership body also launches review of awards process

Anviksha Patel

Colleges

Colleges’ share of £50m pay rise cash revealed

In-year grants have been calculated using 16-19 funding as a baseline

Shane Chowen

Colleges, Long read
Long read

End of the road for Turing?

As the future of the post-Brexit Turing programme looks uncertain amid DfE cost cuts, we examine its impact on...

Jessica Hill

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *