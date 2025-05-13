North East college group upgraded to Ofsted ‘outstanding’

A Teesside college group has been awarded top marks by Ofsted inspectors for its “very clear” vision to deliver high-quality education across the board.

The Education Training Collective (ETC), which comprises six colleges and training providers, has been upgraded to ‘outstanding’ in a new report this morning by Ofsted, a boost from its 2022 ‘good’ rating.

The group was given full marks in all but one area; its apprenticeships provision was rated ‘good’.

Ofsted visited the group of colleges and training providers between March 18 to 21, which had 3,376 young and adult learners and apprentices enrolled across the six providers at the time.

The ETC comprises of: Bede Sixth Form College, NETA Training, Redcar and Cleveland College, Stockton Riverside College, The Skills Academy in Billingham, and Innersummit in Gateshead.

Inspectors were wowed by the “highly inclusive, supportive and welcoming culture” in the group and the improvements made since the last inspection.

“This is a phenomenal result for every staff member and student across the group,” said ETC’s chief executive and group principal, Grant Glendinning. “The result represents the pinnacle of years of hard work, determination and a firm commitment by all to get us to this point.”

Learners were commended for their “exemplary” behaviour and positive attitudes about their studies.

“They embrace the strong sense of belonging that they experience at all campuses. They feel valued and respected, regardless of their backgrounds,” inspectors added.

Ofsted praised learners with high needs, who make “impressive” progress in delivering the outcomes in their education, health and care plans.

They were also impressed with those on supported internships at Amazon who develop the skills and knowledge “rapidly”.

Meanwhile, adult learners also grasp skills quickly. ESOL learners at Stockton Riverside College swiftly develop their conversational English, “often from a very low base” so they can deal with finances and health appointments.

Teachers ‘sharp focus’ on English and maths

Teachers were found to use “highly effective” teaching strategies and plan their teaching “exceptionally well”.

Teachers also have a “sharp focus” on developing learners’ and apprentices’ skills in English and mathematics, who subsequently improve their skills and successfully apply them to their technical subjects.

Staff also give learners “excellent opportunities” to develop their personal and community skills, such as volunteering for the Salvation Army and learning about consensual relationships and the dangers of toxic masculinity and domestic violence.

“They are confident to challenge peers over inappropriate behaviour,” inspectors said of learners.

The report also outlined the “strong” contribution to meeting skills needs from the group’s strong relationship with employers and stakeholders to meet Tees Valley skills priorities.

“Leaders have a very clear vision to provide high-quality training and education across the Tees Valley,” Ofsted said.

The watchdog noted leaders have developed an “ambitious” and broad range of vocational and academic courses to meet the community’s needs.

The group delivers skills bootcamps for adults and provision for growth sectors like renewable energy, health and social care, and professional skills, working closely with the Tees Valley Combined Authority and local councils.

Inspectors were pleased with the group’s partnership with BP to develop a “highly successful” clean energy technician scholarship, based at the clean energy education hub at Redcar and Cleveland College.

Meanwhile, Ofsted said that the group’s governance is “exceptionally strong”. Governors were found to have extensive experience and provide rigorous scrutiny and oversight of the strengths and weaknesses across the six providers.

Jason Faulkner, ETC deputy chief executive officer, said: “Achieving outstanding is amazing for our students, for our staff, our communities and stakeholders. However, it is important that we continue to be amazing and continue to deliver outstanding services as it is our duty as local colleges serving our communities.”

Stuart Blackett, chair of the ETC governing board, said: “This Ofsted result is massively important to us as a group of colleges and training providers. To achieve the outstanding grade is external validation of the brilliant work that we, as governors, know the team does, each and every day.”