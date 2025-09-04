Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofqual

New ‘honesty’ rules for awarding organisations kick in from December

Awarding organisations required to act with honesty and integrity or face fines

Awarding organisations required to act with honesty and integrity or face fines

4 Sep 2025, 16:54

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Awarding organisations have warned they face fresh layers of bureaucracy after Ofqual confirmed plans to add new enforceable “principles” to its bulging rulebook.

The assessment regulator confirmed on Thursday it will introduce new “principle conditions” to its already 100+ page general conditions of registration (GCR) for awarding organisations from December 4.

The six principles instruct awarding organisations to “act with honesty and integrity”, use evidence to make decisions, make sure their qualifications are fit for purpose and “where possible, promote public confidence in qualifications”.

AOs must also act in an “open, transparent and co-operative manner with Ofqual and, as appropriate, with users of qualifications” and conduct activities “with a proactive approach to compliance with its conditions of recognition”.

Ofqual said the principles will “help ensure a consistent understanding of our rules and make their underlying expectations clear” and help awarding organisations make decisions in “novel situations”.

But awarding representatives are concerned about the additional regulatory burden this could place on them and how the subjective language of the new principles could be interpreted.

A consultation on the proposals attracted 49 responses. Analysis of the consultation responses, published alongside today’s guidance, found that 17 respondents said the first principle – to act with honesty and integrity – lacked clarity and was “subjective in nature”.

Others were concerned how the principles will be interpreted “consistently”, particularly where subjective language is used.

Ofqual addressed fears by publishing extra guidance on the principles, and told awarding organisations they will not need to declare compliance or non-compliance in their annual statement to Ofqual for 2025-26. For future years, AOs have been told to make declarations about the principles “by exception”.

Breaches of a principle condition would rarely occur in isolation, meaning AOs declaring a breach of another GCR rule will likely also have breached a principle condition, which should be declared.

But, “where the principles condition is relied on in a new, unexpected or novel scenario not covered by other conditions and it is breached, we would expect that to be reported,” Ofqual said.

Non-compliance will result in sanctions including financial penalties, remove an AO’s awarding powers and instructions for certain improvements.

Rob Nitsch, chief executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies, told FE Week that his members thought the proposals were “inevitable” but “few had any disagreement with the substance” of the new principles.

He added: “We do remain concerned about the potential for overlap with existing conditions and the additional regulatory burden that will be created for awarding organisations.

“It will be important that the three-month lead-in period is used well and that the measures that Ofqual are putting in place to improve the operational viability of the introduction of a principles condition carry through.”

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

ATAs
Sponsored

Spotlight on excellence: Nominations now open for the Apprenticeship & Training Awards 2026

Nominations are open for the 2026 Apprenticeship & Training Awards, celebrating outstanding employers and providers with national recognition, a...

FE Week Reporter

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Funding Adult Green Skills

New sources of funding are available to finance the delivery of green skills to all learners. Government policy is...

Tyler Palmer

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Plan for change funding to drive green construction skills

The government has launched a new plan for change to address the skills deficit in the construction industry, providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Ofqual
ofqual

Awarding body fined £15k for ‘serious’ conflict of interest failures

The company shared an office and staff with one of its test centres

Josh Mellor

Ofqual

Ofqual probe finds exam extra time figures wrong for years

'We are correcting the record as soon as possible', regulator says

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofqual

Ofqual raps apprenticeship assessor over rogue pass results 

The awarding body breached the regulator's rules, but won't face sanctions

Josh Mellor

Ofqual, Politics

£16k legal bill blow as apprentice assessor’s £50k fine upheld

EPAO refutes Ofqual allegations that the company deliberately breached rules for financial gain

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *