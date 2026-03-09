MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 525

Emma Barrett-Peel

Chief Executive Officer, Train’d Up

Start date: March 2026

Previous Job: Chief Operating Officer, Learning Curve Group

Interesting fact: Emma was an Air cadet in her youth and wanted to join the RAF as a combat pilot. At the time women were not allowed to fly combat aircraft

David MacDougall

Director of Work and Skills, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority

Start date: February 2026

Previous Job: Commercial Director, The Wise Group (Social Enterprise)

Interesting fact: David loves playing and making records and was a resident DJ in one of Glasgow’s biggest clubs many moons ago