MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 525

Emma Barrett-Peel
Chief Executive Officer, Train’d Up
Start date: March 2026
Previous Job: Chief Operating Officer, Learning Curve Group
Interesting fact: Emma was an Air cadet in her youth and wanted to join the RAF as a combat pilot. At the time women were not allowed to fly combat aircraft
David MacDougall
Director of Work and Skills, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority
Start date: February 2026
Previous Job: Commercial Director, The Wise Group (Social Enterprise)
Interesting fact: David loves playing and making records and was a resident DJ in one of Glasgow’s biggest clubs many moons ago
