MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 524

Sarah Broadhurst

Executive Director for Service Growth, National Star

Start date: January 2026

Previous Job: CEO, The Autism Education Trust

Interesting fact: As a chartered psychologist, mental health is important to Sarah, so she meditates daily with her dog, a maltipoo named Wedge

Carly Sidebottom

Assistant Principal, Partnerships and Adults, Leeds College of Building

Start date: January 2026

Previous Job: Director of Business Strategy & Compliance, Total Training Provision

Interesting fact: A keen snowboarder since 2011, Carly also enjoys a good après-ski, but admits that learning the sport as an adult was challenging