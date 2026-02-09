MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 522

Rachel Butt

Chief Learning Officer, Learning Curve Group

Start date: January 2026

Previous Job: Director of Excellence, Learning Curve Group

Interesting fact: Rachel endured the equivalent of 35 years’ worth of Ofsted inspections – 7 across the group – in her first year at LCG

Chris Duncan

Vice Principal, Finance and Resources, Leeds College of Building

Start date: January 2026

Previous Job: Deputy Director of Finance, Leeds Trinity University

Interesting fact: Chris first walked through the doors at Leeds College of Building almost twenty years ago as a first-year trainee with KPMG as part of their audit team