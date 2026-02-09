Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Movers and Shakers

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 522

9 Feb 2026, 8:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Rachel Butt

Chief Learning Officer, Learning Curve Group

Start date: January 2026

Previous Job: Director of Excellence, Learning Curve Group

Interesting fact: Rachel endured the equivalent of 35 years’ worth of Ofsted inspections – 7 across the group – in her first year at LCG

Chris Duncan

Vice Principal, Finance and Resources, Leeds College of Building

Start date: January 2026

Previous Job: Deputy Director of Finance, Leeds Trinity University

Interesting fact: Chris first walked through the doors at Leeds College of Building almost twenty years ago as a first-year trainee with KPMG as part of their audit team

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *