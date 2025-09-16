MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 506

Christian Thersby
Principal, West Lancashire College
Start date: July 2025
Previous job: Vice Principal, Carlisle College (NCG)
Interesting fact: As a keen mountain biker, Christian has competed in Megavalanche, one of the most dangerous mountain bike races in the world, held annually in the French Alps
Debbie Houghton
Group Principal, Apprenticeships, Partnerships and Innovation, Capital City College
Start date: August 2025
Previous job: Interim Director for Work Based Learning, Gower College Swansea
Interesting fact: Outside of work, Debbie is family person at heart with a passion for the arts, travel, and culinary experiences – interests that align perfectly with the creative remit of this role
Fadumo Mohammad
Assistant Principal, Lewisham College
Start date: August 2025
Previous job: Head of ESOL, Young and YEFE, Lewisham College
Interesting fact: Fadumo’s passion for teaching, coupled with a love of travel, led her to spend four weeks in rural Tanzania training teachers during a summer break – an experience that inspired her journey into quality and leadership
