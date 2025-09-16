MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 506

Christian Thersby

Principal, West Lancashire College

Start date: July 2025

Previous job: Vice Principal, Carlisle College (NCG)

Interesting fact: As a keen mountain biker, Christian has competed in Megavalanche, one of the most dangerous mountain bike races in the world, held annually in the French Alps

Debbie Houghton

Group Principal, Apprenticeships, Partnerships and Innovation, Capital City College

Start date: August 2025

Previous job: Interim Director for Work Based Learning, Gower College Swansea

Interesting fact: Outside of work, Debbie is family person at heart with a passion for the arts, travel, and culinary experiences – interests that align perfectly with the creative remit of this role

Fadumo Mohammad

Assistant Principal, Lewisham College

Start date: August 2025

Previous job: Head of ESOL, Young and YEFE, Lewisham College

Interesting fact: Fadumo’s passion for teaching, coupled with a love of travel, led her to spend four weeks in rural Tanzania training teachers during a summer break – an experience that inspired her journey into quality and leadership