MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 496

Jenny Pelling

Director of Skills and Strategy, Kaplan UK

Start date: May 2025

Previous Job: Director of Apprenticeship Delivery and Diversity, Kaplan UK

Interesting fact: Jenny is a member of the Academy of Cheese, and enjoys cold water swimming and surfing (to offset some of the cheese)

Zohayb Mohammed

Deputy CEO, South Essex Colleges Group

Start date: April 2025

Previous Job: Chief Financial Officer, South Essex Colleges Group

Interesting fact: Zohayb designed and built his own home and became qualified in several skilled trades along the way — a fitting project for someone who simply likes building things that last