MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 482

Jo Shirley

Professional Development Co-Director, EducationScape

Start date: January 2025

Previous Job: Senior Professional Development and Learning Manager, Skills and Education Group

Interesting fact: Jo is an adventurous soul who thrives on exploration. She’s crawled through Vietnam’s Cu Chi Tunnels before zipping through Ho Chi Minh City. She’s also journeyed across Sri Lanka, climbing Sigiriya Rock and riding “the world’s most beautiful train route” from Kandy to Ella.

Karen Plowman

Professional Development Co-Director, EducationScape

Start date: January 2025

Previous Job: Head of Professional Development and Learning, Skills and Education Group

Interesting fact: Karen has a flair for the stage, from her pantomime days in her youth to a surprise moment of fame on a cruise when a performance was unknowingly streamed across the entire ship.

David Phoenix

Vice Chancellor, The Open University

Start date: July 2025

Previous Job: VC and CEO, London South Bank University Group

Interesting fact: When not focused on helping create educational opportunities, David still maintains his research as a molecular engineer looking at the design and delivery of new drugs.