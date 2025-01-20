MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 483

Sam Double

Chief Executive Officer, VetSkill

Start date: January 2025

Previous Job: Director of Operations, VetSkill

Interesting fact: Sam has a research interest in positive psychology and recently undertook an emotive study on Ofsted inspections and their effects on wellbeing of senior leaders. Sam is also a Plymouth Argyle season ticket holder.

Richard Turner

Head of Apprenticeships, Graduates and Industry Development, Network Rail

Start date: January 2025

Previous Job: Head of Apprenticeships, BT

Interesting fact: In his spare time, Richard creates history-based animations for over 400,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel

David Laws Chair, AQA

Start date: December 2024

Previous Job: Chair, Energy UK

Interesting fact: David is the only current or former UK politician who has helped negotiate two national coalition governments (the Lib Dem-Labour government in Scotland from 1999-2003 and the Lib Dem-Conservative coalition government of 2010-2015