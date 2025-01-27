Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 484

27 Jan 2025, 8:00

Nicola Birch

Deputy Principal, City of Stoke on Trent Sixth Form College

Start date: January 2025

Previous Job: Centre Principal, Macclesfield College

Interesting fact: Outside of work, Nicola enjoys travelling with her three children and attending festivals in her bright orange VW campervan

Hassan Rizvi

Principal and CEO, Stoke on Trent College

Start date: January 2025

Previous Job: Deputy Principal (Curriculum and Quality), Waltham Forest College

Interesting fact: Hassan has a keen interest in international relations and politics and holds a PhD in the subject from the University of Hull

