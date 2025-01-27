MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 484

Nicola Birch
Deputy Principal, City of Stoke on Trent Sixth Form College
Start date: January 2025
Previous Job: Centre Principal, Macclesfield College
Interesting fact: Outside of work, Nicola enjoys travelling with her three children and attending festivals in her bright orange VW campervan
Hassan Rizvi
Principal and CEO, Stoke on Trent College
Start date: January 2025
Previous Job: Deputy Principal (Curriculum and Quality), Waltham Forest College
Interesting fact: Hassan has a keen interest in international relations and politics and holds a PhD in the subject from the University of Hull
